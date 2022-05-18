Bok star Am back in Sharks camp, signs new deal until 2025

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has returned to the Sharks squad in time for their United Rugby Championship (URC) trip to Ireland.

The Sharks will tackle Irish outfit Ulster in their final league match in Belfast on Friday (20:35 SA time).

Am, 28, has returned from a two-month sojourn in Japan at the Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

He was included in a 27-man Sharks squad named for the trip, with the Durbanites also announcing that the World Cup winner had signed a contract extension until 2025.

Am had been the Sharks captain before he left for Japan, but the squad list revealed on Tuesday named prop Thomas du Toit as captain for the match against Ulster.

The Sharks are third on the URC standings and will be looking to secure a home quarter-final spot.

Sharks touring squad: Forwards: Ox Nche, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Thomas du Toit (captain), Khutha Mchunu, Lourens Adriaanse, Kerron van Vuuren, Bongi Mbonambi, Dan Jooste, Ruben van Heerden, Reniel Hugo, Hyron Andrews, Siya Kolisi, Jeandre Labuschagne, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi, Henco Venter Backs: Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Boeta Chamberlain, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am, Werner Kok, Marnus Potgieter, Makazole Mapimpi, Aphelele Fassi

Am's new deal is the latest in a long list of signings made by the Sharks in the last week.

On Monday, they announced that experienced flyhalf Lionel Cronje will return to Durban, while scrumhalf Grant Williams also extended his stay.

Over the weekend, the Sharks confirmed new contracts for prop Dian Bleuler, lock duo Emile van Heerden and Reniel Hugo, and fullback Anthony Volmink, while last week saw the signing of Lions duo Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie.

Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Rohan Janse van Rensburg are also on their way to Durban - from Toulon in France and Sale Sharks in England respectively.