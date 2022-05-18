Bok star Mapimpi signs new deal with Sharks till 2025

Makazole Mapimpi has signed a new deal with the Sharks that will keep him in Durban for the next three years.

The Springbok winger will now remain at the franchise till 2025.

Mapimpi's extension is the latest in a string of new signings and contract extensions announced recently by the Sharks.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss him! The lightning fast Makazole Mapimpi has re-signed with us until 2025??#OurSharksForever #BackOnTheDottedLine pic.twitter.com/ToSo8pvY11 — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 18, 2022

On Monday, the franchise announced that experienced flyhalf Lionel Cronje will return to Durban, while scrumhalf Grant Williams also extended his stay.



Over the weekend, new contracts were confirmed for prop Dian Bleuler, locks Emile van Heerden and Reniel Hugo, and fullback Anthony Volmink, while last week saw the signing of Lions duo Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie.

Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Rohan Janse van Rensburg are also on their way to Durban - from Toulon in France and Sale Sharks in England respectively.

The franchise also confirmed that Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am was back with the squad following a two-month stint playing in Japan.

The Sharks are third on the URC standings and will be looking to secure a home quarter-final spot when they play Leinster on Friday night in Ireland.



