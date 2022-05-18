United Rugby Championship

41m ago

add bookmark

Bok star Mapimpi signs new deal with Sharks till 2025

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Makazole Mapimpi (Gallo Images)
Makazole Mapimpi (Gallo Images)

Makazole Mapimpi has signed a new deal with the Sharks that will keep him in Durban for the next three years.

The Springbok winger will now remain at the franchise till 2025.

Mapimpi's extension is the latest in a string of new signings and contract extensions announced recently by the Sharks.

On Monday, the franchise announced that experienced flyhalf Lionel Cronje will return to Durban, while scrumhalf Grant Williams also extended his stay.

Over the weekend, new contracts were confirmed for prop Dian Bleuler, locks Emile van Heerden and Reniel Hugo, and fullback Anthony Volmink, while last week saw the signing of Lions duo Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie.

Springboks Eben Etzebeth and Rohan Janse van Rensburg are also on their way to Durban - from Toulon in France and Sale Sharks in England respectively.

The franchise also confirmed that Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am was back with the squad following a two-month stint playing in Japan. 

The Sharks are third on the URC standings and will be looking to secure a home quarter-final spot when they play Leinster on Friday night in Ireland.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sharksurcunited rugby championshipmakazole mapimpirugby
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 14 May 22
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby 39
Zebre
Zebre 17
Fri 13 May 22
Dragons
Dragons 18
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 19
Sun 08 May 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 50
Dragons
Dragons 31
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
17
12
62
Team Logo
2. Munster Rugby
17
11
56
Team Logo
3. Sharks
17
11
56
Team Logo
4. Stormers
17
11
56
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22138.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo