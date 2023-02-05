Bok winger Nkosi set to return to training with Bulls - report

Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi is reportedly set to return to training with the Bulls.

According to Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport, Nkosi will re-join his teammates this coming week as they prepare for a URC clash against the Stormers in Pretoria on 18 February.

Nkosi, 27, had been reported as missing by the Bulls in December after he disappeared from the radar for three weeks.

He was eventually found at his father's house in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga where he admitted he was battling with his mental health.

On 19 January, Nkosi broke his silence when he posted on social media, saying he was eyeing a comeback to rugby "soon".

Meanwhile, the report added that Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, will also be back after undergoing emergency surgery last month.

