Boring South Africans bash way to final? Stormers and Bulls stats show that's an insult

South Africa's URC finalists can't be accused of reaching the showpiece on traditional strengths of the local game.

As pundits Tommy Bowe and Joel Stransky point out, South Africa has attacking, varied teams that play a good brand of rugby.

Stransky believes the Bulls' evolution has been particularly impressive, while Bowe says the Stormers can score from anywhere on the field.

Arguably the biggest insult one could slap onto South Africa's finalists for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) climax is to say that traditional, local brutishness brought them here.

That's patently not the case, especially for Jake White's Bulls, who are still sometimes dogged by the perception that they play conservatively and rely on strength.

In fact, various statistics paint a vivid picture of how compellingly the Stormers and Bulls have evolved their respective games over the course of the season.

The men from Loftus, expected by many to bash their way forward with the hoary pick-and-drive method, have completed the most off-loads in this season's tournament.

Hot on their heels are the Stormers, who've made the most linebreaks and have beaten the most defenders bar Leinster.

Naturally, it's translated into a glut of points, the Bulls having scored 548 and the Capetonians 492.

READ | Jake concerned over scrum fiasco on URC final pitch: 'Stormers could suffer most'

"As an outsider, it's been impressive. Both the Bulls and Stormers have scored a lot of tries and lead in the off-loads category," said Ulster and Ireland legend Tommy Bowe.

"There can be no doubt about the firepower we've seen from the South African players out wide. They're absolutely scintillating to watch, and I think that's taken a lot of the URC teams by surprise.

"Whenever they've come down to Africa, they might've expected the games to be a lot slower with an emphasis on the maul. But all of a sudden, particularly the likes of the Stormers seem to be able to score tries from anywhere on the park. It's been brilliant."

Impressive attacking stats STORMERS Points scored: 492 (6th) Tries scored: 63 (5th) Offloads: 219 (2nd) Defenders beaten: 391 (2nd) Clean breaks: 152 (1st) BULLS Points scored: 548 (2nd) Tries scored: 70 (2nd) Offloads: 228 (1st) Defenders beaten: 333 (5th) Clean breaks: 117 (5th)



Indeed, one could even argue that it's a feather in the tournament's cap in general that it's prompted the local franchises in general to adapt so quickly, especially since those sides only periodically managed to get it right in 25 years of Super Rugby.

"It's one of the real strengths of the URC compared to the likes of the French Top14 and English Premiership," said Bowe.

"Those two leagues are actually quite a lot slower, and when you look at the highlights of some of the tries from all the sides, it's clear that all the teams try to play a good brand of rugby."

Joel Stransky, former Bok flyhalf and now a respected commentator, considers South Africa's increased use and potency of the back three a highlight.

Kurt-Lee Arendse. (Gallo)

And by all accounts, the duel between the diamond of Warrick Gelant, Sergeal Petersen and Seabelo Senatla and their Bulls counterparts Kurt-Lee Arendse, Madosh Tambwe and Canan Moodie in the biggest game of the season is a testament to that.

"Our game has really evolved in that regard among all our sides," said Stransky.

"The wingers have almost become second fullbacks in the way their decision-making has improved, countered and carried the ball. It's a whole set of back threes that have brought a whole new dimension to the local game. It's been a growth spurt."

Rendering that achievement even more impressive is how badly all of the SA sides started their campaigns.

Teams: Stormers 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 JJ Kotze, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain) Substitutes: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Nama Xaba, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Sacha Mngomezulu Bulls 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 David Kriel

"There were a lot of questions over why we started so slowly," said Stransky.

"They were battling to adapt, especially given the talent at their disposal. There were some refereeing excuses and they had bashed each other for almost two years because there was no international competition.

"There was probably also a Test legacy argument to that, the teams thought Springbok virtues would be enough, and they came crashing down.

"The Bulls in particularly learnt the most, they realised you can't play traditional Bulls rugby unless you have a really big tight five. They've scrummed better, they maul well and have a ball-carrying loose trio.

"They've evolved and grown in stature because they've taken their learnings to heart."

Kick-off in the final is at 19:30.