1h ago

Bosch back at pivot as Sharks make minor tweaks for Benetton tussle

Compiled by Herman Mostert
Curwin Bosch (L) and Lukhanyo Am. (Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
  • The Sharks have kept changes to a minimum for their URC clash in Italy against Benetton.
  • Ruben van Heerden comes in for Hyron Andrews at lock and Curwin Bosch replaces Tito Bonilla at flyhalf.
  • Scrumhalf Cameron Wright is also rewarded with a spot on the bench in place of Grant Williams.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named his team for Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash against Italian side Benetton in Teviso.

Everitt has largely stuck with the same team that defeated the Bulls in Pretoria, making just two changes to the starting line-up.

Up front, Ruben van Heerden comes in for Hyron Andrews (concussion) at lock, opening the door for Le Roux Roets to come in on the bench.

The second change sees Curwin Bosch starting at flyhalf, with Argentine international Tito Bonilla named amongst the replacements.

After stellar performances in the Currie Cup, scrumhalf Cameron Wright has been called into the URC squad and rewarded with a spot on the bench in place of Grant Williams.

Saturday's clash at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo kicks off at 17:05 (SA time).

Sharks team:

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Tito Bonilla, 23 Werner Kok

