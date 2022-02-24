Bosch wins Sharks No 10 jersey back, poised for major role against Benetton

Curwin Bosch has successfully fought for his No 10 jersey back after being frozen out of the line-up following poor form.

The Springbok made a timely resurgence in the Currie Cup side and impressed senior head coach Sean Everitt.

Everitt expects aerial bombardments from Benetton but hopes Bosch can use his boot to return fire.

Months after losing his starting jersey to Boeta Chamberlain, flyhalf Curwin Bosch has regained his rightful place in the Sharks starting XV away to Benetton on Saturday night.



The Springbok was reportedly on the brink of signing for English club Bath after the Sharks recruited Argentine international Tito Bonilla late last year.

As Bosch's minutes dried up, rumours were that former Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika was interested in bringing him to Green Rockets in Japan.

READ | Curious Curwin case: Would Bosch benefit from Sevens stint, is he poised for return to senior fold?

Bosch hasn't started a game yet in his favoured position, having started at fullback three times in Europe last year while Chamberlain usurped the pivot spot.

However, the former Grey High School prodigy remained put in Durban and fought for his place back despite dropping down to the Currie Cup, where he excelled.

Bosch entered the field at Loftus last time out and helped the Sharks close out a rare win at Loftus with surprisingly adept cover defending and a deadly accurate boot.

His kicking game, which has gotten its Va Va Voom back, will be critical against Benetton in head coach Sean Everitt's estimation.

"Curwin's done well in the last few weeks and, as we saw when he came on against the Bulls, he kicked well for poles," said Everitt on Thursday.

"The challenge coming towards us is that Benetton have the fourth most kicking metres in the competition, so it makes to go like-for-like and that's why Curwin gets a run.

"We haven't been as good as we would have liked with the accuracy of our pole kicking. Hopefully, Curwin will take that challenge away."

The Sharks, who placed ninth on the United Rugby Championship (URC) log, don't want to be caught pants down like the Bulls were in the Rainbow Cup grand final last year.

Top eight

The Bulls dominated South African teams in the SA leg, only to get blown out of the water in Italy in their most abject performance since Jake White's takeover in 2020.

"There will definitely be no complacency," Everitt warned.

"One of our goals is to finish in the top eight, and if we win this game with a bonus point, we could jump a few notches from ninth.

"Benetton are in the top eight and have run some top teams close.

"The kicking game challenge that we'll face is the same as what Ospreys gave us in Wales.

"The Ospreys are also in the top five for metres kicked. You've got to be very smart in how you manage the game.

"Benetton rely a lot on their maul as a source of possession and to attack from. Playing in the right areas of the field is vitally important.

"Curwin will certainly play a major role in that."