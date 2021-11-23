Brave Jannie du Plessis rocks up for Lions training despite strain from family tragedy

Lions veteran Jannie du Plessis pitched up for training on Monday despite the emotional strain of the tragic death of his one-year-old son last week.

While he won't be in any selection contention for the foreseeable future, he will possibly be supporting his team-mates in Sunday's URC encounter with Cardiff after young Jan-Nathaniel's burial later this week.

Meanwhile, the Lions reported an almost full roster of players to pick from for the resumption of the URC campaign.

Despite the emotional strain of still dealing with the tragic death of his one-year-old son, veteran Lions prop Jannie du Plessis reported for duty at Ellis Park on Monday.

The 39-year-old former Springbok stalwart, who won 70 caps, highlighted his loyalty to his franchise's cause by engaging in a training session less than a week after the heartbreaking demise of young Jan-Nathaniel in a drowning accident.

"He was indeed present. Our squad is a really tight-knit one and everyone's really close to each other," said Rudolf Straeuli, the Lions chief, on Tuesday.

"We're giving Jannie and his family all our assistance and enough space to deal with this painful process. He won't be involved in any match-related activities for the rest of the week.

"There's a possibility that he might attend Sunday's (URC encounter against Cardiff).

A memorial service, organised at the behest of the franchise, was held for Jan-Nathaniel this past weekend and the family will travel to the family farm in the eastern Free State for a private burial on Thursday.

"This was an extraordinarily difficult week for everyone. It's not the type of challenge that comes around regularly," said Straeuli.

"It was very emotional, but we dealt with it the best we can. It's also important for us to support Jannie and his family after this period of mourning too.

"We're not in this together just in the short-run."

The former Springbok coach added that there's no expectation that Du Plessis should rush himself back into contention for selection.

"That's really something for him and the coaching staff to discuss."

Meanwhile, Lions mentor Ivan van Rooyen confirmed that the team should have the relative luxury of picking from an almost full roster of players.

The experienced Willem Alberts is back from a hamstring injury, while new signing from the Stormers, the exciting wing Edwill van der Merwe, is slated to make his debut in Sunday's United Rugby Championship encounter at home against Cardiff Blues.