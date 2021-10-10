Brave Lions stoically bear injustice of poor ref decision, blame themselves for loss

The Lions chose to look internally for their inability to claim a victory over Glasgow that was there for the taking, instead of blaming a cruel refereeing decision.

Frustratingly, the Warriors' try shouldn't have stood and would've made a material difference to the result.

But the Lions, with some justification, pointed out that they should've made the result safe instead of bemoaning a what-if.

The Lions bore the injustice of a narrow 9-13 loss to Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday stoically, focusing rather on their own inability than the refereeing blunder that essentially defined the result.



A youthful home side, whom created numerous attacking opportunities but failed to capitalise on them, scored the only try of the match through prop Jamie Bhatti though that score should never have been awarded.

Conclusive replay angles showed that Bhatti, celebrating his 50th cap, never placed the ball over or even on the line.

Italian arbiter Gianluca Gnecchi was also in no position really to simply award the try, while the TMO failed to pick up the evidence before the conversion was taken.

But Ivan van Rooyen, the Lions' head coach, made no mention of the incident.

READ | WATCH | Try... surely not? Ref gives controversial try to Glasgow in win over Lions

"There were two or three reasons why we were frustrated in not getting the result. Physically, were were really good and for 90% of the time we were territorially good. That's why we're feeling frustrated," he said.

"It's almost a case of us losing the game, instead of Glasgow actually beating us. A lot of positives, but we needed to take something from this game."

Skipper Burger Odendaal, who was prominent in midfield, expressed a similar sentiment.

"The boys are definitely gutted," he said.

"There was a massive improvement and we went out and gave it our all. It's a typical South African thing, we expect to be the best in shortest turnaround time.

"And I admit that I hate saying it, but we're still building. It's barely a month we've spent with our new coaching staff. We are still a work in progress."

That said, the Lions certainly had their fair share of chances too, spurning three viable try-scoring opportunities through poor handling and turning down kickable penalties for kicks to the corner, where a misfiring line-out - the one really poor aspect of their play on the day - undermined their progress.

Odendaal defended the policy.

"Yeah it was a tough one. I personally felt in the 75th minute that we should go for posts, but we as a team decided to go for the line-out and lost it," he said.

"If the forwards tell me they want a set-piece, then I'm always going to back them. Sometimes, you don't get what you want out of it and that's the tough lessons you learn."

The Lions will be pleased, however, with a defensive effort that grew in stature as the game progressed, suggesting that Bok legend Jaque Fourie's influence is starting to reap dividends.

Their final match of this current URC tour is against Ulster in Belfast.