Springbok star Eben Etzebeth signs with Sharks

The Sharks on Thursday confirmed the signing of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth.

It is the latest mega-deal from the Durban-based franchise, with the 30-year-old set to leave Toulon to join up with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and World Cup-winning team-mates Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi, Sbu Nkosi and Thomas du Toit.

The Sharks have confirmed to Sport24 that Etzebeth will arrive in Durban in July on a long-term contract that will run through until 2027.

Etzebeth has been with Toulon since 2019, but his return to South Africa is as high-profile as it gets and will be one that stings Stormers and Western Province supporters.

Like Kolisi, Etzebeth has spent the bulk of his senior career at WP and he played professionally there from 2012 all the way through until 2019 when he left for France.

The Sharks, though, with the backing of American consortium MVM Holdings, are not short on resources and have been able to attract world-class players to Kings Park.

It is understood that Etzebeth's close friendship with Kolisi was also part of the reason for the move materialising.

The Sharks, despite their cash flow, are currently 9th on the combined United Rugby Championship table with the Stormers 7th.