Bringing back the big guns: Springbok stars return as Stormers brace for unbeaten Leinster

The Stormers have bulked up with their returning Springbok stars for Friday night's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against table-topping Leinster in Dublin.

Kick-off is at 21:35 (SA time).

In what is easily the pick of the weekend matches, the defending champion Stormers - second on the log - take on the pace-setting Irish giants, who have won all 15 of their league matches this season.

It points towards an intriguing affair on Friday, and Stormers coach John Dobson has not hesitated in including his Springbok players who have been out for more than a month due to their participation in a national camp with Bok coach Jacques Nienaber.

Steven Kitshoff comes straight back into the starting line-up as captain while Frans Malherbe and Marvin Orie are also included in the starting pack.

Damian Willemse, meanwhile, will start at inside centre.

In another sign of Stormers depth and strength, Hacjivah Dayimani returns to the starting line-up from injury at No 8 with Deon Fourie and Ben-Jason Dixon on the flanks.

"It is great to have these Boks back in the mix this week and we are looking forward to seeing what they bring in what will be a tough game away from home," coach John Dobson said.

"It has been some time since some of these players featured for us, so hopefully the game time will stand them all in good stead as we head towards the end of the season."

Stormers team:

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 JJ Kotze, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Marcel Theunissen, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis