Relentless Bulls dish out altitude lesson to crush Leinster and end visitors' unbeaten run

At Loftus Versfeld

The Bulls showed the Lions how to dispense with a third-string team when they crushed Leinster 62-7 on Saturday evening.

It was quite the show of force from the Bulls, who ensured Leinster lost their 17-match unbeaten streak this season with what was their last-round robin game.

The Bulls, who beat Leinster in one of last season's semi-finals in Dublin, have now recorded two big successive wins to finish their group-stage participation.

The Bulls showed the Lions how to use altitude effectively and put away upstart opposition with a thoroughly commanding 62-7 demolition of Leinster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

They not only needed to win, but do so commandingly to move away from any spot that would've seen them be in contact with Leinster in the quarterfinals.

When Craig Evans blew the whistle on Leinster's first defeat of the season, the Bulls had moved themselves to fifth on the log with 53 points and a healthy points difference.

There were two games still to take place that may have an effect on where the Bulls play their quarterfinal with the Sharks (eighth with 46 points) against Munster (fifth with 53 points) following after them.

Connacht (sixth with 49 points) had the most to worry about, but they've got the last round-robin game against the Glasgow Warriors away to seal their quarter-final date.

That said, the Bulls did was needed of them and through a trio of braces from Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Johan Grobberlaar, they earned themselves a comprehensive win that at least provides them some momentum going into the play-offs.

For Leinster, their first visit to 416 Kirkness Street was a rough one.

RECAP | Bulls 62-7 Leinster

Running out of the Bulls' tunnel having the words: 'Altitude. 1350m. It matters' above their heads, it was a rude reminder of how difficult the Highveld can be.

Yes, they brought a weakened side after having done the hard yards, but the Bulls haven't lost to European opposition at home and they weren't about to be as kind as the Lions.

That the Bulls led 31-0 at the break illustrated they weren't about to dole out any kind of generosity.

The Bulls were minimalistic in how they went about their business, but highly effective as they outmuscled the visitors at every turn.

They kickstarted their day's work through a Johan Goosen seventh-minute penalty, but got the try-scoring party going through lock Ruan Nortje in the 14th minute after inside centre Harold Vorster created a line-break that finally broke the visitors' defensive resolve.

They'd concede their second try 13 minutes later when Arendse scored Embrose Papier found space down the blindside and shuffled the ball down the line.

It started to become slightly problematic for the visitors in the 33rd minute when, after an Elrigh Louw linebreak, Moodie put in a grubber for Arendse to dot down in the corner.

Hooker Grobbelaar then muscled his way over on the stroke of half-time as the Bulls not only got their bonus point, but were firmly on the front foot.

Two minutes after the restart, the Bulls returned to their scoreboard-tinkering business with Grobbelaar completing his brace after finishing off Papier's linebreak.

Goosen, whose main job was to bang over the conversions coming his way, then put in a delightful 47th minute cross-kick that Moodie snared and dotted down.

Three minutes later, Stedman Gans got into the try-scoring act when he finished off a flowing Bulls backline move.

The onrush of those tries saw the Bulls leading 48-0 before the visitors summoned a response and pushover try through replacement prop Michael Milne in the 54th minute.

That stung the Bulls back into action, who eventually crossed the 50-point mark when Vorster crossed the whitewash four minutes later.

On the hour mark, Moodie completed his brace, and the hosts, for the second consecutive weekend, crossed the 60-point mark.

The teams didn't look like adding to the scoreboard and indeed, the game petered out miserably.

But the Bulls gave their fans, including an 80-year-old lady who watched rugby at Loftus Versfeld for the first time, something to shout about.

And from a double-header perspective, the idea will need to be trialed again mid-season when the interest in the game is positively higher while the weather is also much better.

Scorers:

Bulls: 62 (31)

Tries: Ruan Nortje, Kurt-Lee Arendse (2), Johan Grobbelaar (2), Stedman Gans, Canan Moodie (2), Harold Vorster

Conversions: Johan Goosen (7)

Penalty: Goosen

Leinster: 7 (0)

Try: Michael Milne

Conversion: Sam Prendergast