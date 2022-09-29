6h ago

add bookmark

Moodie, Nkosi and Arendse return as Bulls welcome Boks back for Connacht combat

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has wasted no time in drafting his Springboks back into the starting line-up for Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter against Connacht at Loftus.

Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at fullback, Canan Moodie gets the 14 jersey while Sbu Nkosi starts at left wing.

White has also made a positional change to the side with Johan Goosen moving from fullback to flyhalf. In all, six changes have been made to the team that narrowly emerged victorious last weekend against Edinburgh.

Cornal Hendricks will partner David Kriel in the midfield, while in the loose-trio, Marco van Staden starts in the No 7 jumper.

"It's always nice having Springboks come back, especially when they are looking as good as Canan and Kurt-Lee. Sbu didn't get a run out for the Boks but his confidence will still be high having been part of the group. I have no doubt that he is raring to go, and this is his chance," said White.

"Connacht is a dangerous team. We saw that in the last competition when they gave us a good smack in Galway. A lot has changed since then, and we know what we have to do this weekend."

The game kicks off at 18:30.

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 David Kriel, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Marcel Coetzee, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp 

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Reinhardt Ludwig, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Lionel Mapoe


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united rugby championshipblue bullskurt-lee arendsecanan moodiesbu nkosirugby
Fixtures
Fri 30 Sep 22 18:30 PM (SAST)
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls
Connacht
Connacht
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria
SuperSport
Fri 30 Sep 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby
Emirates Lions
Emirates Lions
Cardiff Arms Park, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 30 Sep 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Leinster
Leinster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 25 Sep 22
Dragons
Dragons 23
Munster
Munster 17
Sat 24 Sep 22
Ospreys
Ospreys 27
Emirates Lions
Emirates Lions 28
Sat 24 Sep 22
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls 33
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 31
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo