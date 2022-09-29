Moodie, Nkosi and Arendse return as Bulls welcome Boks back for Connacht combat

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has wasted no time in drafting his Springboks back into the starting line-up for Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter against Connacht at Loftus.



Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at fullback, Canan Moodie gets the 14 jersey while Sbu Nkosi starts at left wing.

White has also made a positional change to the side with Johan Goosen moving from fullback to flyhalf. In all, six changes have been made to the team that narrowly emerged victorious last weekend against Edinburgh.

Cornal Hendricks will partner David Kriel in the midfield, while in the loose-trio, Marco van Staden starts in the No 7 jumper.

"It's always nice having Springboks come back, especially when they are looking as good as Canan and Kurt-Lee. Sbu didn't get a run out for the Boks but his confidence will still be high having been part of the group. I have no doubt that he is raring to go, and this is his chance," said White.

"Connacht is a dangerous team. We saw that in the last competition when they gave us a good smack in Galway. A lot has changed since then, and we know what we have to do this weekend."

The game kicks off at 18:30.

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 David Kriel, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Johan Goosen, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Marcel Coetzee, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Reinhardt Ludwig, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Lionel Mapoe



