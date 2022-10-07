Bulls back Wessels at hooker, Smith at flyhalf for Glasgow tussle

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named his team to tackle Glasgow Warriors in Scotland on Saturday night.

White has picked 21-year-old Jan Hendrik Wessels at hooker in place of Johan Grobbelaar, with Bismarck du Plessis providing hooker cover on the bench.

The rest of the pack that started in the 28-14 win over Connacht remains the same.

In the backline, Chris Smith starts at No 10 in place of Johan Goosen, while veteran Morne Steyn will provide flyhalf cover.

Stedman Gans comes in for Sbu Nkosi at left wing and Lionel Mapoe replaces Cornal Hendricks at outside centre. Hendricks moves to right wing in place of Canan Moodie.

White stressed the importance of the Bulls starting their tour on a high note.

"I am very happy with how the guys have trained this week, in tricky weather conditions. We are in a good space as a team and have the wonderful opportunity to go out there against Glasgow and do what we need to do. Continuing to build on the momentum we already have from this campaign.

"It is still early days in this new campaign but if we continue to do the basics right week in and week out, everything else will also fall into place."

Saturday's clash at Scotstoun Stadium kicks off at 20:25 (SA time).

Bulls team:

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 David Kriel, 11 Stedman Gans, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck Du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Reinhardt Ludwig, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Wandisile Simelane



