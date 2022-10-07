1h ago

add bookmark

Bulls back Wessels at hooker, Smith at flyhalf for Glasgow tussle

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jan-Hendrik Wessels. (Photo supplied by the Bulls)
Jan-Hendrik Wessels. (Photo supplied by the Bulls)

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has named his team to tackle Glasgow Warriors in Scotland on Saturday night.

White has picked 21-year-old Jan Hendrik Wessels at hooker in place of Johan Grobbelaar, with Bismarck du Plessis providing hooker cover on the bench.

The rest of the pack that started in the 28-14 win over Connacht remains the same.

In the backline, Chris Smith starts at No 10 in place of Johan Goosen, while veteran Morne Steyn will provide flyhalf cover.

Stedman Gans comes in for Sbu Nkosi at left wing and Lionel Mapoe replaces Cornal Hendricks at outside centre. Hendricks moves to right wing in place of Canan Moodie.

White stressed the importance of the Bulls starting their tour on a high note.

"I am very happy with how the guys have trained this week, in tricky weather conditions. We are in a good space as a team and have the wonderful opportunity to go out there against Glasgow and do what we need to do. Continuing to build on the momentum we already have from this campaign.

"It is still early days in this new campaign but if we continue to do the basics right week in and week out, everything else will also fall into place."

Saturday's clash at Scotstoun Stadium kicks off at 20:25 (SA time).

Bulls team:

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 David Kriel, 11 Stedman Gans, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck Du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Reinhardt Ludwig, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Wandisile Simelane


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
glasgow warriorsbullsurcherman mostertjake whitechris smithjan-hendrik wesselspretoriarugby
Fixtures
Fri 07 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Edinburgh
Edinburgh
Lions
Lions
The DAM Health Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 07 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Connacht
Connacht
Munster
Munster
The Sportsground, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 08 Oct 22 16:00 PM (SAST)
Zebre
Zebre
Stormers
Stormers
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 01 Oct 22
Dragons
Dragons 19
Sharks
Sharks 20
Sat 01 Oct 22
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby 34
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 23
Sat 01 Oct 22
Munster
Munster 21
Zebre
Zebre 5
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo