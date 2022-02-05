Bulls bulk decisive as they overpower Lions in dire derby at Loftus

The Bulls claimed back-to-back URC victories with a 21-13 win over the Lions at Loftus on Saturday.

But the match was hardly a good advertisement for the virtues of the local game as both teams struggled and were hampered too by questionable refereeing.

The Bulls' superior bulk and pedigree eventually proved decisive.

For just over a half-an-hour it really did seem as if the Lions would remind us all that a week is indeed a long time in rugby before the Bulls' superior bulk and pedigree was enough to ensure them back-to-back victories for the first time in their short United Rugby Championship history.

The eventual 21-13 scoreline might've seemed reasonably comfortable, but the awkward truth was that this Jukskei derby wasn't a particularly stellar advertisement for the local game - virually on all fronts.

From a Bulls perspective, this victory belatedly gives them somewhat of a foothold on the overall log though there was a distinct sense that they still can't seem to find their overall rhythm.

That was evident on attack, where they were hampered by some really poor handling, be it under high balls or recipients simply having hard hands like a slip fielder on a cold morning, as well as haphazard passing.

It didn't help that key play-makers enjoyed an indifferent afternoon.

Fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse almost couldn't complete a grab in the opening quarter, flyhalf Morne Steyn dropped a sitter of a pass in midfield before launching a lax cross-kick that Lions 15 Divan Rossouw really should've pounced on, and wing Madosh Tambwe - who worked hard for little reward - dissolved two promising attacks with lax kicks forward.

Meanwhile, the Lions played with far greater intensity following a week of hard words being spoken and feasted on the hosts initial mistakes in establishing an early 6-0 lead, only to find out again that their pack - compromised by notable absentees like Vince Tshituka, Jaco Visagie and Willem Alberts - simply lack the punch to provide a platform.

If those were already enough ingredients for a flawed game of rugby, referee Aimee Barrett-Theron and her lieutenants further undermined proceedings with a clumsy showing.

Her interpretations at the scrum were inconsistent at best, the off-side line was liberally applied and Lions tighthead Carlu Sadie got away with a no-arms, shoulder-charging clean-out that will be punished far more severely if replicated in Europe.

With damp conditions and a iffy Loftus surface also a reality, it was little wonder that the action was limited.

Skipper Marcell Coetzee and hooker Johan Grobbelaar both scored Bulls tries from close range as the Bulls established the control they were never really going to relinquish, while Arendse's score was pleasing to the eye.

Snappy passing from Steyn and centres Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe found him streaking past his man on the outside for the clinching score early in the second half.

The Lions were quicker once a raft of replacements came on, culminating in a well-worked score for lock Ruben Schoeman.

The rest, unfortunately, was dross.

Point scorers:

Bulls - (14) 21

Tries: Marcell Coetzee, Johan Grobbelaar, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Conversions: Morne Steyn (3)

Lions- (6) 13

Try: Ruben Schoeman

Conversion: Tiaan Swanepoel

Penalties: Swanepoel (2)