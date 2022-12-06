Bulls CEO on mental health support plans after Nkosi's disappearance: 'It's a wake-up call'

Sbu Nkosi's Bulls disappearance has highlighted mental health support for elite rugby players.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said Sbu Nkosi's disappearance due to mental health struggles, induced by pressures of playing rugby at the high end, was "a wake-up call for all sports".



Nkosi went "missing" for three weeks after failing to report for training on Monday, 14 November.

The Bulls solicited police assistance to find him, opening a missing persons file with the SAPS before Rathbone and Bulls' security sponsor SSG combined to locate him in Emalahleni after following various tip-offs.

Nkosi told News24 he'd been battling mentally and needed a break from the game, which is why he was holed up at his father's house in Mpumalanga with nobody else able to reach him.

Rathbone said there were existing structures to help players in a similar position as the World Cup-winning Springbok but perhaps they needed to be amped up.

"There are fantastic support structures in plans through MyPlayers and even us at the Bulls with our own team psychologists," Rathbone told media on Tuesday.

"But I think this is just a wake-up call for everyone in sports again. In the space of 12 months, we’ve seen Michael Hooper withdrawing and Ben Stokes.

"I think this is a reality of professional sport. These are not machines; they're human beings. There's tremendous pressure on a day-to-day basis on them to perform.

"It's a wake-up call for all sports."

Rugby players' association MyPlayers are known to have workshops with players where they encourage them to speak out if they are battling with the pressures of being professional athletes.

But, for Nkosi, who made an attempt to raise his issues with the Bulls before going AWOL, these did not appear enough.

Rathbone pledged the Bulls' continued support to the player despite possible contractual breaches but said it was "early days" in determining the nature of said support.

"MyPlayers actually do mental health screenings on a regular basis," Rathbone said.

"We're one of the few unions that employ a full-time psychologist. Again, we haven't done enough but we need to ask ourselves what more we could have done and how can we ramp that up.

"There are support structures in place but maybe we can make those better.

"I think it's early days. He's in his safe space currently, just being a son to his dad and spending time with him.

"We will arrange what we need to from our side in terms of help that he needs to get. Then it's about following that process.

"For some people that could take a month, for some it's six months. You never know. It depends on the depth they need to go into."

Rathbone added that the responsibility of noticing and treating such issues was shared between the player and the franchise.

The CEO added that the Bulls players, who are preparing to face Lyon in their first European Champions Cup appearance, reacted to the Nkosi situation "as if a family member had disappeared".

"It's a responsibility that lies on both sides," Rathbone said.

"Like in any relationship - whether it's with your family - there's always a responsibility from both parties to either pick it up or for someone to say, 'Listen, I'm struggling with something'.

"Us as men, we are very good at hiding stuff away and make as if everything is fine. I think that's our flaw and that's why I commend Sbu for saying, 'I'm not OK'.

"It's like a family that first disappeared and is now luckily found and, as a teammate, there'll be concerns for his mental well-being.

"We're all human beings and things have an effect on you. That's why Dr Henning Gericke and the team play a big part in their mental preparation and making sure that our team is in a good mental space."