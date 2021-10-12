Bulls confirm Steyn call-up, Goosen sent home for scans

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen is on his way back to South Africa for medical observation following an unfortunate knee injury in their 29-19 United Rugby Championship win over Cardiff Blues at the weekend.

The talented pivot is set to be replaced in the last leg of the side's four-week United Kingdom tour by veteran Morne Steyn, who is making a trip in the opposite direction to join the Bulls in Wales.

The experienced Springbok, who was recently on national duty during the Rugby Championship and British & Irish Lions tour, will be a boost for the Bulls, who face Scottish giants, Edinburgh, this weekend.

"Morne Steyn is on his way to Wales where he will join the team as we prepare for our final tour match against Edinburgh," Bulls director of rugby Jake White confirmed on Tuesday.

"Johan Goosen will be on his way home for scans to determine the extend of his knee injury. We wish Johan well for his recovery."

The Bulls will travel to Scotland later this week, where they take on Edinburgh on Saturday (18:15 SA time).