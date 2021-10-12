United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Bulls confirm Steyn call-up, Goosen sent home for scans

accreditation
Sport24 staff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johan Goosen. (Photo by Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images)
Johan Goosen. (Photo by Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images)

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen is on his way back to South Africa for medical observation following an unfortunate knee injury in their 29-19 United Rugby Championship win over Cardiff Blues at the weekend.

The talented pivot is set to be replaced in the last leg of the side's four-week United Kingdom tour by veteran Morne Steyn, who is making a trip in the opposite direction to join the Bulls in Wales.

The experienced Springbok, who was recently on national duty during the Rugby Championship and British & Irish Lions tour, will be a boost for the Bulls, who face Scottish giants, Edinburgh, this weekend.

"Morne Steyn is on his way to Wales where he will join the team as we prepare for our final tour match against Edinburgh," Bulls director of rugby Jake White confirmed on Tuesday.

"Johan Goosen will be on his way home for scans to determine the extend of his knee injury. We wish Johan well for his recovery."

The Bulls will travel to Scotland later this week, where they take on Edinburgh on Saturday (18:15 SA time).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsunited rugby championshipmorne steynjohan goosenpretoriarugby
Fixtures
Fri 15 Oct 21 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Lions
Kingspan Stadium
Fri 15 Oct 21 20:35 PM (SAST)
Dragons
Stormers
Rodney Parade
Sat 16 Oct 21 14:00 PM (SAST)
Zebre Rugby Club
Glasgow Warriors
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi
View More
Results
Sun 10 Oct 21
Scarlets 13
Munster Rugby 43
Sat 09 Oct 21
Cardiff Rugby 19
Bulls 29
Sat 09 Oct 21
Connacht Rugby 22
Dragons 35
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Munster Rugby
3
3
15
2. Ulster Rugby
3
3
15
3. Leinster Rugby
3
3
14
4. Glasgow Warriors
3
2
11
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo