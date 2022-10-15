15 Oct

Bulls crash to second consecutive URC loss against motivated Munster in tricky conditions

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
Kurt-Lee Arendse in action. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile/Gallo Images)
Munster played the conditions well to beat the Bulls 31-17 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Ireland on Saturday evening.

The opening 20 minutes served up moments of frenzy and panic from both sides as they looked to warm to the wet conditions which proved to have a say in the rhythm of the game.

After Johan Goosen and Joey Carbery exchanged penalties, the home side registered the first try of the game through Gavin Coombes who crashed over from close range after Munster's sustained pressure on the Bulls line finally produced reward for them.

Four minutes from the break and the No 8 was in for his brace.

For Jake White's players, it would have felt like a repeat of last weekend against the Glasgow Warriors: bossed at the breakdown, precious little ball to work with and a mounting scoreline.

The teams headed into their respective half-time chats with Munster ahead 17-3.

A horror start to the second half left the Bulls with a mountain to climb after an error by replacement flyhalf Chris Smith who misjudged a kick, leaving prop Jeremy Loughman with the simplest of tasks as he kicked the ball forward and dotted down for the hosts.

Minutes later and the Bulls were down to 14 men when prop Mornay Smith was binned for a no arms tackle. The Bulls did well not to concede any points in the time he was off. Instead, the visitors scored a try of their own when flank WJ Steenkamp received David Kriel's inside pass close to the line.

Munster's bonus-point try came in the 62nd minute.

There was time for a Kriel try for the Bulls, but their inaccuracy continued to let them down.

A spell of 10 minutes camped 5m from the Munster try line ended in a turnover and the game as the Bulls crashed to their second consecutive away loss.

Scorers:

Bulls: 17 (3)

Tries:  WJ Steenkamp, David Kriel

Conversions: Chris Smith (2)

Penalties: Johan Goosen

Munster: 31 (17)

Tries: Gavin Coombes (2), Jeremy Loughman, Tadhg Beirne

Conversion: Joey Carbery (4)

Penalties: Carbery

