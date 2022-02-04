Bulls expect backlash from 'wounded' Lions

The Bulls are expecting a strong response from the Lions when they clash for the second week running in the United Rugby Championship.

After an indifferent start to their campaign, the men from Pretoria finally clicked in a 34-10 victory at Ellis Park last weekend.

But they're wary of the Lions in Saturday's return game at Loftus Versfeld.

"We always look at ourselves - there's always room for improvements," prop Simphiwe Matanzima said in the build-up to the game.

"We did have a good performance (last weekend), but there are some facets of the game that we can improve. We are just looking forward to a complete performance on Saturday, touching up on all the small details."

Centre Harold Vorster added that they're wary of a fightback from a "wounded" Lions outfit.

"We just managed to put them under pressure, and we executed our plans well on the day. I don't think they lack anything, they are still a very good side," Vorster said.

"It's now a fresh week - the past weekend is gone, and I'm pretty sure that the Lions are having good preparations. We have to set new standards for ourselves this week."

Saturday's clash scheduled for 15:00.