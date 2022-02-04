United Rugby Championship

1h ago

add bookmark

Bulls expect backlash from 'wounded' Lions

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Harold Vorster. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
Harold Vorster. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)

The Bulls are expecting a strong response from the Lions when they clash for the second week running in the United Rugby Championship.

After an indifferent start to their campaign, the men from Pretoria finally clicked in a 34-10 victory at Ellis Park last weekend.

But they're wary of the Lions in Saturday's return game at Loftus Versfeld.

"We always look at ourselves - there's always room for improvements," prop Simphiwe Matanzima said in the build-up to the game.

"We did have a good performance (last weekend), but there are some facets of the game that we can improve. We are just looking forward to a complete performance on Saturday, touching up on all the small details."

Centre Harold Vorster added that they're wary of a fightback from a "wounded" Lions outfit.

"We just managed to put them under pressure, and we executed our plans well on the day. I don't think they lack anything, they are still a very good side," Vorster said.

"It's now a fresh week - the past weekend is gone, and I'm pretty sure that the Lions are having good preparations. We have to set new standards for ourselves this week."

Saturday's clash scheduled for 15:00.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Johan Grobbelaa, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Muller Uys, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Cornal Hendricks

Lions

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Matt More, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Tiaan Swanepoel, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Emmanuel Tshituka, 6 Jaco Kriel (captain), 5 Ruben Schoeman, 4 Ruhan Straeuli, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 Morgan Naude, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Ruan Venter, 20 PJ Steenkamp, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 EW Viljoen, 23 Quan Horn

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lionsbullsunited rugby championshipherman mostertharold vorstersimphiwe matanzimapretoriajohannesburgrugby
Fixtures
Fri 04 Feb 22 22:15 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Connacht Rugby
Kingspan Stadium
Sat 05 Feb 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Bulls
Lions
Loftus Versfeld
Sat 05 Feb 22 17:05 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Sharks
DHL Stadium
View More
Results
Sat 29 Jan 22
Cardiff Rugby 29
Leinster Rugby 27
Sat 29 Jan 22
Ospreys 23
Edinburgh Rugby 19
Sat 29 Jan 22
Zebre 17
Munster Rugby 34
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Edinburgh Rugby
9
6
34
2. Glasgow Warriors
9
6
31
3. Ulster Rugby
9
6
31
4. Leinster Rugby
8
6
30
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo