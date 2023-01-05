Bulls grant Boks their Simelane wish as 'improving' White battles flu in Wales

The Bulls start 2023 with the goodwill of the Springbok hierarchy after selecting the mercurial but exciting Wandi Simelane in his preferred position at outside centre for Friday night's URC meeting with the Dragons in Newport.

The 24-year-old playmaker was one of the standout acquisitions at Loftus in the off-season, particularly given his pedigree as former Junior Springbok star and Lions regular, but has only been used at fullback since making the switch.

That switch was instigated by Bulls director of rugby Jake White, who wasn't able to attend Thursday's team announcement due to an illness that plagued him since the side's arrival.

A team spokesperson confirmed that the former World Cup-winning mentor is "doing much better" and "the team is very hopeful that he'll accompany them to the match".

"Jake White has been struggling with the common cold since the team returned from Exeter - he felt better travelling North but felt a bit under the weather Tuesday and Wednesday. He is definitely on the mend and the time off will certainly help."

Simelane's use in the No 15 jersey has reportedly frustrated national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok mentor Jacques Nienaber, who previously identified him as a player of national interest in midfield.

They now have their wish granted.

"In the end, it's about giving players opportunities and also managing resources," said Bulls assistant coach Werner Kruger, who deputised for White.

"He has played predominantly at fullback, but we're excited to see what he can bring at 13."

The settled front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith should also lead to a bit more parity at scrum-time, where the Bulls have struggled recently.

Significantly, White has loaded his bench with experienced "insurance policies" in the form of Bismarck du Plessis, Cornal Hendricks and Johan Goosen.

Kick-off at Rodney Parade is at 21:35.

Bulls: 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Wandi Simelane, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 David Kriel, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Sebatsian Lombard, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Johan Goosen, 23 Cornal Hendricks



