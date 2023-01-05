51m ago

add bookmark

Bulls grant Boks their Simelane wish as 'improving' White battles flu in Wales

accreditation
Heinz Schenk
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wandisile Simelane. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
Wandisile Simelane. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The Bulls start 2023 with the goodwill of the Springbok hierarchy after selecting the mercurial but exciting Wandi Simelane in his preferred position at outside centre for Friday night's URC meeting with the Dragons in Newport.

The 24-year-old playmaker was one of the standout acquisitions at Loftus in the off-season, particularly given his pedigree as former Junior Springbok star and Lions regular, but has only been used at fullback since making the switch.

That switch was instigated by Bulls director of rugby Jake White, who wasn't able to attend Thursday's team announcement due to an illness that plagued him since the side's arrival.

A team spokesperson confirmed that the former World Cup-winning mentor is "doing much better" and "the team is very hopeful that he'll accompany them to the match".

"Jake White has been struggling with the common cold since the team returned from Exeter - he felt better travelling North but felt a bit under the weather Tuesday and Wednesday. He is definitely on the mend and the time off will certainly help."

Simelane's use in the No 15 jersey has reportedly frustrated national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok mentor Jacques Nienaber, who previously identified him as a player of national interest in midfield.

They now have their wish granted.

"In the end, it's about giving players opportunities and also managing resources," said Bulls assistant coach Werner Kruger, who deputised for White.

"He has played predominantly at fullback, but we're excited to see what he can bring at 13."

The settled front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Mornay Smith should also lead to a bit more parity at scrum-time, where the Bulls have struggled recently.

Significantly, White has loaded his bench with experienced "insurance policies" in the form of Bismarck du Plessis, Cornal Hendricks and Johan Goosen. 

Kick-off at Rodney Parade is at 21:35.

Bulls:

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Wandi Simelane, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 David Kriel, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Sebatsian Lombard, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Nizaam Carr, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Johan Goosen, 23 Cornal Hendricks


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsjake whitewandisile simelaneurc
Fixtures
Fri 06 Jan 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Munster
Munster
Lions
Lions
Musgrave Park, Ireland
SuperSport
Fri 06 Jan 23 19:35 PM (SAST)
Dragons
Dragons
Bulls
Bulls
Rodney Parade
SuperSport
Sat 07 Jan 23 13:00 PM (SAST)
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Ulster
Ulster
Stadio Comunale di Monigo, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sun 01 Jan 23
Leinster
Leinster 41
Connacht
Connacht 12
Sun 01 Jan 23
Ulster
Ulster 14
Munster
Munster 15
Sun 01 Jan 23
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets 33
Dragons
Dragons 17
View More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo