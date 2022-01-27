United Rugby Championship

55m ago

add bookmark

Bulls heap praise on White, Louw after SA Rugby accolades

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bulls mentor Jake White. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Bulls mentor Jake White. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The Bulls have congratulated director of rugby, Jake White, and loose-forward, Elrigh Louw, for scooping the respective 2021 SA Rugby Coach of the Year and Currie Cup Player of the Year awards.

SA Rugby announced the winners of the prestigious awards on Thursday, with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi named SA Rugby Player of the Year.

White, who was nominated alongside Springbok mentor Jacques Nienaber and Blitzboks coach Neil Powell, bagged the award for the second consecutive year.

Louw beat the challenges of team-mate, Johan Goosen, and Western Province's Evan Roos for the Currie Cup Player of the Year award.

"We, at the Bulls, are very proud of the feat achieved by Jake White and Elrigh Louw whose hard work and dedication has been rightfully recognised nationally," Blue Bulls Company CEO, Edgar Rathbone, said in a statement.

"These accolades are testament to the vision of growing the Bulls to become a competitive, successful and top rugby franchise in South Africa and internationally. We are equally proud the nominations of Johan Goosen, Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Junior Springbok Player of the Year) and the Bulls (Team of the Year, alongside winners the Springboks and Springbok Sevens).

"Congratulations Jake and Elrigh! You continue to inspire us all to aim for greater success."

2021 SA Rugby Awards:

Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron 

Provincial Women's Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke  

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Dylan Maart  

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Elrigh Louw  

Test Try of the Year: Cheslin Kolbe  

Coach of the Year: Jake White  

Team of the Year: Springboks  

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Henco van Wyk  

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Ronald Brown  

Springbok Women's Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke  

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Aphelele Fassi  

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Siya Kolisi

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullssa rugbyelrigh louwedgar rathbonejake whiteherman mostertpretoriarugby
Fixtures
Fri 28 Jan 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster Rugby
Scarlets
Kingspan Stadium
Fri 28 Jan 22 21:35 PM (SAST)
Dragons
Benetton Rugby
Rodney Parade
Sat 29 Jan 22 15:00 PM (SAST)
Lions
Bulls
Emirates Airlines Park
View More
Results
Sat 22 Jan 22
Bulls 26
Stormers 30
Sat 22 Jan 22
Lions 37
Sharks 47
Sat 08 Jan 22
Munster Rugby 18
Ulster Rugby 13
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Edinburgh Rugby
8
6
33
2. Leinster Rugby
7
6
29
3. Ulster Rugby
8
5
26
4. Glasgow Warriors
8
5
26
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo