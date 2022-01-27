Bulls heap praise on White, Louw after SA Rugby accolades

The Bulls have congratulated director of rugby, Jake White, and loose-forward, Elrigh Louw, for scooping the respective 2021 SA Rugby Coach of the Year and Currie Cup Player of the Year awards.

SA Rugby announced the winners of the prestigious awards on Thursday, with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi named SA Rugby Player of the Year.

White, who was nominated alongside Springbok mentor Jacques Nienaber and Blitzboks coach Neil Powell, bagged the award for the second consecutive year.

Louw beat the challenges of team-mate, Johan Goosen, and Western Province's Evan Roos for the Currie Cup Player of the Year award.

"We, at the Bulls, are very proud of the feat achieved by Jake White and Elrigh Louw whose hard work and dedication has been rightfully recognised nationally," Blue Bulls Company CEO, Edgar Rathbone, said in a statement.

"These accolades are testament to the vision of growing the Bulls to become a competitive, successful and top rugby franchise in South Africa and internationally. We are equally proud the nominations of Johan Goosen, Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Junior Springbok Player of the Year) and the Bulls (Team of the Year, alongside winners the Springboks and Springbok Sevens).

"Congratulations Jake and Elrigh! You continue to inspire us all to aim for greater success."

