Bulls, Lions in tug of war over former Boks Bekker, Loubscher

The Bulls and Lions are reportedly eager to sign deals with former Springboks Andries Bekker and Ricardo Loubscher as assistant coaches.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, lineout guru Bekker is being courted by the Bulls as a potential replacement for Russell Winter, who is rumoured to be joining Frans Ludeke's Kubota Spears in Japan.

Bekker, 39, is also believed to be on the wish list of the Lions as a replacement for the outgoing Albert van den Berg.

After retiring from rugby in 2018, Bekker became lineout coach at the Japanese club he represented for five years, the Kobelco Kobe Steelers. But he's back in South Arica and currently involved with coaching at a school in Mossel Bay.

Meanwhile Loubscher, a former Springbok assistant coach, is also being courted by the Bulls. However, the Lions are said to be desperate to retain his services as backs and attack coach.

Loubscher, 48, has been with the Lions since 2021.



