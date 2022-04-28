United Rugby Championship

Bulls lose playmaker Arendse to broken finger, veteran Steyn back at flyhalf

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Mostert
Kurt-Lee Arendse (Gallo Images)
Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has made a few changes to his team for Friday's United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow Warriors in Pretoria.

Fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse is out with a broken finger, which sees Canan Moodie moving into the No 15 jersey and James Verity-Amm taking Moodie's spot at right wing.

In the key halfback positions, Morne Steyn (flyhalf) and Zak Burger (scrumhalf) will start in place of Chris Smith and Embrose Papier.

The only change to the pack that did duty in the 46-29 win over Benetton is the inclusion of Arno Botha at flank. He replaces Cyle Brink, who drops down to the bench.

Midfielder Harold Vorster is also an addition on a strong bench after missing last week’s clash against Benetton.

"We have a tough task ahead of us this Friday," White said.

"Despite their defeat to the Stormers last week, Glasgow Warriors are a formidable side that we expect will bring a huge challenge for us. They are a well-coached group with a number of highly talented internationals in their squad.

"We will need to be alert and be at our best for the entire 80 minutes."

The Bulls are eighth in the URC standings on 48 points, while Glasgow Warriors are sixth on 50 points.

Friday's clash at Loftus Versfeld kicks off at 19:00.

Bulls

15 Canan Moodie, 14 James Verity-Amm, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Cornal Hendricks, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dylan Smith, 19 Janko Swanepoel,  20 Cyle Brink, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Chris Smith, 23 Harold Vorster

