United Rugby Championship

24m ago

add bookmark

Bulls lure promising Cheetahs loosie to Pretoria

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mihlali Mosi in action for the Cheetahs in a Currie Cup match against the Bulls in Pretoria on 2 February 2022. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
Mihlali Mosi in action for the Cheetahs in a Currie Cup match against the Bulls in Pretoria on 2 February 2022. (Photo by Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

The Bulls have further boosted their loose forward stocks by signing Mihlali Mosi ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 26-year-old will join the Bulls on a three-year deal from the Cheetahs.

"We have been keeping a close eye on Mihlali Mosi and monitoring his steady and remarkable progress. We are really pleased to have managed to recruit him to the Bulls with a three-year contract," Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, said in a statement.

Mosi featured for the Border Bulldogs between 2018 and 2019 before joining the Cheetahs where he's been a standout player.

"Mihlali will be great value with his skill to a talented group of loose forwards in our arsenal currently. We are very excited to see what he will bring in the new season and over the next three years," White added.

Mosi's inclusion comes on the back of the arrival of flanker Phumzile Maqondwana, winger Sbu Nkosi, lock Ruan Vermaak and prop Dylan Smith.

The Pretoria franchise also said their goodbyes to loose Arno Botha and Madosh Tambwe, who were key figures in their United Rugby Championship campaign last season, as well as Richard Kriel, Raynard Roets, Ruan Delport and Willie Potgieter, who were members of the Currie Cup squad.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Fixtures
Sat 16 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Dragons
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 16:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Glasgow Warriors
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Fri 22 Apr 22 18:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Munster
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 11 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 17
Ulster
Ulster 15
Fri 10 Jun 22
Leinster
Leinster 26
Vodacom Bulls
Vodacom Bulls 27
Sat 04 Jun 22
Stormers
Stormers 28
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 17
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
Team Logo
1. Leinster Rugby
18
13
67
Team Logo
2. Stormers
18
12
61
Team Logo
3. Ulster Rugby
18
12
59
Team Logo
4. Bulls
18
11
58
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
logsviewmore
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo