Bulls lure promising Cheetahs loosie to Pretoria

The Bulls have further boosted their loose forward stocks by signing Mihlali Mosi ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 26-year-old will join the Bulls on a three-year deal from the Cheetahs.

"We have been keeping a close eye on Mihlali Mosi and monitoring his steady and remarkable progress. We are really pleased to have managed to recruit him to the Bulls with a three-year contract," Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, said in a statement.

Mosi featured for the Border Bulldogs between 2018 and 2019 before joining the Cheetahs where he's been a standout player.

"Mihlali will be great value with his skill to a talented group of loose forwards in our arsenal currently. We are very excited to see what he will bring in the new season and over the next three years," White added.

Mosi's inclusion comes on the back of the arrival of flanker Phumzile Maqondwana, winger Sbu Nkosi, lock Ruan Vermaak and prop Dylan Smith.

The Pretoria franchise also said their goodbyes to loose Arno Botha and Madosh Tambwe, who were key figures in their United Rugby Championship campaign last season, as well as Richard Kriel, Raynard Roets, Ruan Delport and Willie Potgieter, who were members of the Currie Cup squad.