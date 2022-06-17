Playmaker Arendse at fullback as Bulls make 1 change for URC final

Bulls director of rugby Jake White made one change to his match-day 23 for Saturday's URC final against the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White made one change for Saturday's eagerly anticipated United Rugby Championship final against the Stormers at the Cape Town Stadium.

Kurt-Lee Arendse has slotted in at fullback with Canan Moodie moving to right wing and David Kriel starting from the bench in what is at best a minimal change.

Unlike the Stormers, the Bulls had a minor injury matter and no suspension issues emanating from their surprise, but deserved their 27-26 semi-final win against Leinster in Dublin last week.

In what is a massive show of faith, White has stuck with Chris Smith at flyhalf and rightfully so. Smith has done everything asked of him in the playoffs.

White has also chosen not to tamper with the forward pack that laid waste to Leinster's plans in last week's semi-final, with the lineout being one area that was targeted by the Bulls.

White said his team has had an impressive season, especially after their indifferent start to the tournament.

"It's been an incredible season in our first one participating in the United Rugby Championship. We have measured ourselves against some of the best sides and players in the world," White said.

"We are up against a deserving and strong Stormers side that has shown throughout the season how competitive and hungry for success they are.

"We expect another tough challenge against a team we have not managed to beat this season."

Saturday's kickoff will be at 19:30.