Bulls massacre abject Zebre in Italy to cure URC travel jitters

The Bulls finally properly flexed their muscles in Europe when they put six tries past Zebre Parma for a 45-7 win at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Friday night.

After dominating South African rugby since Jake White’s arrival, spreading their dominance away from home in the United Rugby Championship (URC) has proved a struggle so far.

They had one win on their Euro tour last year, 29-19 against Cardiff.

SCORECARD | United Rugby Championship - Zebre v Bulls

This was by far their most comfortable showing of the tournament, the performance that finally showed what they could do to teams.

The start of the game, however, was characterised by some poor Bulls handling - reciprocated by Zebre - as well as rookie errors and cheap turnovers conceded, which was reminiscent of their Rainbow Cup final defeat at Benetton last year.

The Bulls were denied a try after eight minutes when wing Madosh Tambwe thought he scored following Lionel Mapoe’s midfield break. But Mapoe knocked the ball on in the move, resulting in a TMO review that was subsequently reversed.

They had another chance when wing Cornel Hendricks broke through but squandered it through poor handling.

Instead, Zebre struck the first decisive blow of the contest after Marcell Coetzee was sin-binned when flyhalf Antonio Rizzi scored the first try, profiting from a demonic lineout maul by the Italians in the build-up.

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar, though, scored the visitors’ first try from the back of a lineout drive to edge ahead after Chris Smith’s penalty and sweet, tight touchline conversion.

That score seemed to settle the Bulls down as they worked their hands with better precision, which resulted in Springbok scrumhalf Embrose Papier scoring their second two minutes after the first.

The Bulls had a chance to extend their advantage, but poor breakdown discipline cost them a decisive score moments before the break. They had to settle for a 17-7 lead.

They began the second half better than the first after Coetzee burrowed his way over the line 11 minutes in. After some good ball-retention and phase place, their best sequence of the match, Coetzee used his might to force in the third Bulls try of the evening.

From there, the floodgates opened as they physically floored floundering Zebre.

Next, Arno Botha powered his way through the Zebre defenders close to the try line as the South Africans pulled well clear on the scoreboard.

Mapoe scored after the hour as the hosts completely buckled under the pressure of the Bulls’ all-consuming lineout drive, which was again the source of a visiting score.

Fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse added a glossy try with over 10 minutes remaining while the stingy Bulls defence made sure the Rizzi score was the first and last time Zebre tasted scoreboard joy.

Scorers:

Zebre Parma - (7) 7

Tries: Antonio Rizzi

Conversions: Antonio Rizzi

Bulls - (17) 45

Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier, Marcell Coetzee, Arno Botha, Lionel Mapoe, Kurt-Lee Arendse

Conversions: Chris Smith (6)

Penalties: Chris Smith

Teams:

Zebre Parma

15 Junior Laloifi, 14 Jacobo Trulla, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Timothy O'Malley, 11 Asaeli Tuivuaka, 10 Antonio Rizzi, 9 Marcello Violi, 8 Giovanni Licata, 7 Iacopo Bianchi, 6 Maxime Mbanda, 5 Liam Mitchell, 4 Potu Junior Leavasa, 3 Eduardo Bello, 2 Oliviero Fabiani (captain), 1 Paolo Buonfiglio

Substitutes: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Daniele Rimpelli, 18 Ion Neculai, 19 Gabriele Venditti, 20 Luca Andreani, 21 Gugliemo Palanazzi, 22 Enrico Lucchin, 23 Giulio Bisegni

Bulls

15 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Jacques van Rooyen, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp

Substitutes: 16 Bismarck du Plessis, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 WJ Steenkamp, 21 Keagan Johannes, 22 Juan Mostert, 23 Canan Moodie