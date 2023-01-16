Bulls mentor Jake White discharged from hospital: 'Slowly, but surely getting better'

Bulls president Willem Strauss has announced that franchise's director of rugby Jake White has been discharged from hospital.

White underwent successful emergency abdominal surgery after he complained of debilitating stomach cramps when the Bulls returned from their successful United Rugby Championship outing against the Dragons in Newport on 6 January.

White had travelled with the Bulls to Wales, but was unable to take charge of the team due to illness.

Our coach was discharged from hospital and are slowly, but surely getting better???? — Willem Strauss (@willemStrauss9) January 16, 2023

Upon returning from Wales, he was hospitalised and went under the knife for two hours. Strauss, in a tweet, said White was getting better.

"Our coach was discharged from hospital and are slowly, but surely getting better," Strauss tweeted on Monday.

The Bulls, who saw off the Exeter Chiefs 39-28 at home last weekend, will be playing Lyon in a Champions Cup fixture on Friday at 22:00.

White has been given a break from his responsibilities until 8 February.



