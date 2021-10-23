United Rugby Championship

23 Oct

Bulls mentor Jake White injures shoulder in bicycling accident

Sport24 staff
Jake White. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Gallo Images)

Jake White might have to prepare his Bulls for the resumption of the United Rugby Championship next month with only one mobile arm.

The franchise's director of rugby fell during a bicycle ride on Saturday morning and is understood to have injured his collarbone.

Willem Strauss, president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, confirmed the former World Cup-winning mentor's accident in a broadcast message to constituents.

There is no clarity yet on whether White's shoulder will require surgery.

"Our best wishes [go] out to Jake," Strauss wrote.

"He is more than our coach, he is our friend as well."

The Bulls had a tough time on their inaugural URC tour, winning just one of their four matches on the trip and struggling in particular with interpretations at the breakdown.

They will resume training early next month in preparation of two home fixtures against Munster and Scarlets on November 27 and December 3 respectively. 

