Bulls mentor Jake White undergoes successful emergency surgery

Bulls director of rugby Jake White underwent successful emergency abdominal surgery on Sunday evening.

White had been under the weather for the past few weeks and was unable to travel to Rodney Parade stadium when the Bulls played the Dragons in Newport on Friday evening.

The Bulls landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning, with White seemingly on the mend.

However, the franchise said in a statement that White complained of debilitating stomach cramps later in the day. He was rushed to a nearby hospital before undergoing an emergency operation at around 18:00.

"The successful two-hour surgery took place at a Pretoria hospital and the doctors are pleased that everything went well. The medical team is confident that Jake will make a full recovery and return to his role soon," a Bulls statement read.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone visited White in hospital on Monday morning to convey a message of support.

"It is never nice to see one of our own down but we are extremely confident that Jake is receiving the best medical attention available and our team of medical experts will provide him with all the necessary support he will need to make a full recovery," Rathbone said.

"We would like to thank the hospital team, doctors and all those who rushed to offer their expertise and helped with attending to Jake. We have seen, first-hand, why South African medicine is rated among the best in the world. Thank you."

The Bulls said White will be given a break from his responsibilities until 8 February, with the remainder of the coaching staff to share his responsibilities.

The Bulls, who beat the Dragons 29-14 on Friday, are currently third on the URC standings.