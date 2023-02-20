Bulls mentor White still upbeat about season progression, despite Stormers setback

Bulls director of rugby Jake White is still optimistic about his team's European and United Rugby Championship chances, despite their loss to the Stormers on Saturday.

The Bulls were beaten 23-19 by their Southern rivals, conceding a sixth loss this season and a fifth consecutive one against the Stormers.

The Bulls have a bye this week before next week's Highveld derby against the Lions.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White may have been on the losing end of his fifth consecutive United Rugby Championship North/South derby against the Stormers, but that didn't dim his outlook for the rest of the tournament and season.

The 23-19 loss to the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld, which saw a record crowd of 41 205 pack in, also saw the Bulls drop their sixth game of the season.

It may have been only their first home loss of the season, but wins for Munster against the Ospreys (58-3) and the Glasgow Warriors against Ulster (17-11) meant the Bulls dropped to sixth on the table.

They have a bye this weekend before hosting the Lions on 4 March, but they have two key away games in the form of Ulster on 25 March and Toulouse the following weekend in a Heineken Champions Cup play-off.

White, who lost loose forwards Cyle Brink and Nizaam Carr in their failed defence of their Sunnyside Fortress on Saturday, was slightly happy that they haven't been badly affected by injuries.

White did note that the demanding end-of-March/ early April schedule will ask pressing questions of not just his team, but every other one in the URC.

"We're fortunate that we haven't been badly affected and we still have most of our players available for every weekend," White said.

"There's the exception of Johan Goosen, who's just had an operation, but generally, it hasn't affected us, but it catches up with most teams by the end of the competition.

"When you have to play Ulster away and Toulouse the following weekend on consecutive match-days on the player budgets and base that we have, it's tough.

"Munster and Leinster have a player budget of about R185 million and ours is R95 million, but we'll have to get it right.

"Thankfully, I have shareholders who see and understand that, along with a CEO who also understands that.

"We'll have to find a way to get better-experienced players as the weaker players in the squad."

The Bulls did get an excellent shift out of lock Jacques du Plessis, but the physical cohesiveness of the Stormers got the better of them on Saturday.

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker said the Bulls missed Marcell Coetzee's leadership and White grudgingly agreed.

In Coetzee's absence, the Bulls are being led by lock Ruan Nortje, whom White said will grow into the leadership while crediting the Stormers for their continued excellence.

"Every team wants to load its forwards with abrasive players like Marcell and when teams lose one or two guys, the dynamic in that team isn't the same," White said.

"I do have to reinforce, but when I made John Smit the national team captain at 24, he had to grow and he became one of the best captains SA has ever had.

"It'll be the same for Ruan and he may be questioned about decisions, especially with his line-out calling.

"Are we missing people? Yes, we are, but that's no excuse because they're also missing World Cup winners.

"The Stormers are better than what people give them credit for and better than what people think.

"They seem to have a number in the URC and sports sometimes works like that, but the cycle will turn."