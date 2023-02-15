'Bulls miss Marcell Coetzee's leadership', says Stormers assistant coach Laker

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker said the Bulls have missed Marcell Coetzee's leadership.

Bok loose-forward Coetzee, who captained the Bulls, is on sabbatical in Japan where he plays for the Kobe Steelers.

The Bulls play the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Stormers defence coach Norman Laker isn't one to pick out individuals across any team, but he was moved to say the Bulls have missed Marcell Coetzee's leadership this season.



That the Bulls, whom the Stormers face at Loftus Versfeld in a United Rugby Championship North/South derby on Saturday, have missed the abrasive loose-forward hasn't necessarily reflected in their results.

Going into the game, the Bulls are fourth on the log with 40 points after eight wins from their 13 matches.

READ | Stormers v Bulls: Edginess as well as calm nerves ahead of Saturday's North/South Derby

Where they may have missed Coetzee, who had sterling games against the Stormers last year, has been on the road.

All five of the Bulls' defeats have been away games, including last year's 37-27 loss at the Cape Town Stadium and the 40-27 loss to the Sharks in October.

Coetzee is on a rugby-playing sabbatical in Japan where he features for the Kobe Steelers.

Laker said Coetzee's leadership was an important facet of the Bulls' campaign last year and that's something they could be missing.

"He's a phenomenal rugby player. He's a great captain and a great person in the game. I do think they've missed his leadership," Laker said.

"I've got nothing against Ruan Nortje, but Marcell was phenomenal and was experienced. He has plenty of Bok caps.

"He also played well for Ulster, and I really think they do miss him. He was a wonderful player and leader."

The Stormers have yet to lose to South African opposition in the URC this season and a win will pull them away from the chasing pack of the South African Shield.

Their comprehensive 46-19 dismantling of the Sharks on 4 February came after their 35-5 hammering against Ulster the week before.

READ | Stormers' improved lung power gives them Loftus sniff

Laker said the team's feet were firmly on the ground after braving the heat and humidity of Kings Park as they still have a massive task on their hands to win at Loftus Versfeld.

"Everyone knew that after the Sharks game, we were going to have a week off," Laker said.

"The result did go our way, but regardless of that result, the week off was there anyway. The guys did give that game everything.

"On that day, they did a phenomenal job, but I don't think they won't pitch up based on the fact that the last game was two weeks ago."