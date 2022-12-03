Bulls open missing persons case as concern grows over Bok star Sbu Nkosi

The Bulls have opened a missing persons case with the South African Police Service (SAPS) over Springbok star Sbu Nkosi's whereabouts.

The winger has not reported for duty with the Pretoria giants, while family members also revealed that the player has not been in contact.

Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone is hopeful that the 26-year-old is safe as the search continues.

The Bulls confirmed on Saturday that Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi has been missing for three weeks and they have now officially opened a missing persons case as fears mount over his whereabouts.

"After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case," the Pretoria giants revealed in a statement released.

Contact was made with Brooklyn Police Station, in Pretoria on Thursday, 17 November before the case was subsequently transferred to Sunnyside Police Station.

Speaking to News24 on Saturday morning, Edgar Rathbone, the Bulls' chief executive, admitted that they have "tirelessly" tried to contact the 26-year-old but hope that he is safe as the search continues.