Bulls sign former Junior Bok lock Ruan Vermaak

Former Lions and Junior Springbok lock Ruan Vermaak is the latest recruit at Loftus Versfeld after the Bulls announced his signing on Tuesday.

Vermaak joins the Bulls on 1 July and has signed a three-year contract with the franchise.

The 23-year old, who made his Super Rugby debut for the Lions in 2019, is currently playing for Red Hurricanes in Japan under former Lions coach, Johan Ackermann.

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, says that Vermaak will help strengthen his squad.

"We are excited to have a young, talented and versatile player like Ruan Vermaak joining our ranks as we continue to build and strengthen our squad," said White.

"We have no doubt that Ruan will add immense value to the team and the future of Bulls rugby. We are also confident that he will continue to grow to become one of the top rugby players in South Africa."