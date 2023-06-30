Bulls sign up speedster De Klerk from Pumas

Pumas speedster Sebastian de Klerk is the latest player to sign up with the Bulls.

De Klerk, who can play wing and centre, has been on the Pumas' books since 2021.

He has been instrumental for the Lowvelders in the Currie Cup over the last few seasons.

NEW SIGNING ALERT



Welcome to the Blue Sebastian de Klerk. The former Airlink Pumas wing brings his devastating pace to Loftus.

Sebastian de Klerk is LETHAL

De Klerk's signing comes a day after the Bulls announced deals with prop Khutha Mchunu, wing Sergeal Petersen, and flyhalf Jaco van der Walt.

Mchunu started his career at the Sharks in 2018 before spending time at the Cheetahs on loan between 2020 and 2021. Upon his return to Durban, the burly prop became a regular feature of the Sharks pack.

Petersen joined the Stormers from the Cheetahs in 2018. He was the top try-scorer for the Cape franchise in their 2021/22 URC-winning campaign. He returns to South Africa after a season in Japan.

Van der Walt formerly played for the Lions and Scottish side Edinburgh. He also played Test rugby for his adopted nation.



