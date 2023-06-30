19m ago

Share

Bulls sign up speedster De Klerk from Pumas

accreditation
Herman Mostert
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sebastian de Klerk. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)
Sebastian de Klerk. (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

Pumas speedster Sebastian de Klerk is the latest player to sign up with the Bulls.

De Klerk, who can play wing and centre, has been on the Pumas' books since 2021.

He has been instrumental for the Lowvelders in the Currie Cup over the last few seasons.

De Klerk's signing comes a day after the Bulls announced deals with prop Khutha Mchunu, wing Sergeal Petersen, and flyhalf Jaco van der Walt.

Mchunu started his career at the Sharks in 2018 before spending time at the Cheetahs on loan between 2020 and 2021. Upon his return to Durban, the burly prop became a regular feature of the Sharks pack. 

Petersen joined the Stormers from the Cheetahs in 2018. He was the top try-scorer for the Cape franchise in their 2021/22 URC-winning campaign. He returns to South Africa after a season in Japan. 

Van der Walt formerly played for the Lions and Scottish side Edinburgh. He also played Test rugby for his adopted nation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Results
Sat 27 May 23
Stormers
Stormers 14
Munster
Munster 19
Sat 13 May 23
Leinster
Leinster 15
Munster
Munster 16
Sat 13 May 23
Stormers
Stormers 43
Connacht
Connacht 25
View More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo