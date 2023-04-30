1h ago

Share

Bulls sweat on playmaker Goosen's availability for Stormers clash

accreditation
Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Johan Goosen (Gallo)
Johan Goosen (Gallo)


  • Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen will be a fitness worry for the Bulls in the lead-up to their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final clash this coming Saturday.
  • Goosen was forced to leave the field with an injury in the Bulls' 31-7 Currie Cup loss to Western Province.
  • He was replaced by Chris Smith.

The Bulls will have an anxious week ahead of them regarding the fitness of flyhalf Johan Goosen.

Goosen, who started in a strong Bulls lineup against Western Province in a Currie Cup clash on Saturday, limped off the field during the encounter that the Pretoria side lost 31-7.

Whether he will be fit for the upcoming United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final in Cape Town next weekend remains to be seen.

Speaking after the match, Bull assistant coach Hugo van As believes that Goosen should be fit for the encounter but acknowledged the pivot had felt a hamstring twinge in the warm-up before the game. 

"Johan picked up a knock in the first half, and we wanted to protect him," Van As said after the match.

"I am not 100% sure about it. In the warm-up, he felt a tweak in his hamstring [but] he was cleared by the medical staff [to play]," said Van As.

"At half time, he was complaining. When I left the change room, they were still busy examining him. I think he should be fine."

While Western Province stuck mainly to the players that have represented them in the Currie Cup so far this season, the Bulls, with Jack White saying last week that he wanted continuity, picked a virtual URC lineup for yesterday's clash.

Province, however, ran out easy winners as they mastered the conditions far better than the Bulls, who, while having plenty of possession, made numerous mistakes throughout the match.

Saturday's URC encounter will kick off at 15:30.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bullsstormerswestern provincecurrie cupunited rugby championshipjohan goosenrugby
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Fixtures
Fri 05 May 23 20:35 PM (SAST)
Ulster
Ulster
Connacht
Connacht
Kingspan Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
Sat 06 May 23 15:30 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Stormers
Bulls
Bulls
DHL Stadium, Cape Town
SuperSport
Sat 06 May 23 18:00 PM (SAST)
Leinster
Leinster
Sharks
Sharks
Aviva Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 22 Apr 23
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors 29
Connacht
Connacht 27
Sat 22 Apr 23
Sharks
Sharks 22
Munster
Munster 22
Sat 22 Apr 23
Ospreys
Ospreys 21
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 38
View More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo