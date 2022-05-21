Bulls to host Sharks in blockbuster URC playoff, Stormers come out smiling

The United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-finals have been confirmed, and the Stormers were the big winners as Saturday's action drew to a close.

The Capetonians beat Scarlets 26-21 in Llanelli, and when Munster went down 35-25 at Leinster in the late game, coach John Dobson's men had finished 2nd on the overall log in addition to claiming the South African Shield.

It means that they host Edinburgh (7th) in the quarter-finals, and that they will also host their semi-final should they get over that first playoff hurdle.

The blockbuster quarter-final from a South African perspective, however, will see the Bulls (4th) host the Sharks (5th) at Loftus.

The Sharks slipped against Ulster on Friday, while the Bulls did the business against Ospreys to finish strong.

URC LOG

The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of 4 June.

URC quarter-finals:

Leinster v Glasgow

Stormers v Edinburgh

Ulster v Munster

Bulls v Sharks



