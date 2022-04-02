Bulls trying to hang onto in-form terrier Tambwe: 'The more we win, the more he wants to stay'

Jake White is still holding onto hope that they can entice their in-form wing terrier Madosh Tambwe.

The former Sharks and Lions wing has been linked with a move to France, while the Bulls are reportedly courting Sbu Nkosi.

The 24-year-old scored again in the Bulls' 34-16 win over Irish club Ulster, his fifth touchdown of the season.

Chances are slimming, but Bulls director of rugby Jake White is still hoping to hold onto in-form win Madosh Tambwe, who has been linked with a move to France.

Tambwe scored a sensational try, his fifth of the United Rugby Championship (URC) when the Bulls beat Ulster 34-16 at Loftus on Saturday.

He might have had two had he not been turned over on the try line early after the second-half restart.

His contribution to the Bulls cause, who are now on a five-match winning streak, has been noticeable.

Links have also grown that he could be up for a Springbok call-up, although there isn't clarity about his ability to play for South Africa as a Democratic Republic of Congo-born rugby player.

"I think the more we win, the more he probably wants to stay, which is fantastic," said White after his team's stellar win.

"He's playing phenomenal rugby, and I think he has a desire to be a Springbok.

"But it is what it is. We'd obviously like to keep him, and we've been negotiating. But if he has committed (to the move), then we're going to lose him."

Alongside captain Marcell Coetzee, who is banging on the door of a Bok recall, and hooker Johan Grobbelaar, who was in the national squad last year, Tambwe has been one of the in-form Bulls players of late.

Fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse, who created the Tambwe score and ran more than 60m to score an intercept try of his own against Ulster, has also played delectable rugby.

White is hoping to get the best out of the Kinshasa killer finisher if Tambwe decides to call time on his brief Bulls career.

"He's a very good case for me in that he came here from the Sharks. He wasn't a starter there and was kept out.

"All of a sudden, people are talking about him. The team enjoys having him around, and he gives us confidence because he can finish.

"I'm just hoping, if he's going to leave, then we get the best out of him in the next couple of months before he heads off," White said.