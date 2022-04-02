United Rugby Championship

46m ago

add bookmark

Bulls trying to hang onto in-form terrier Tambwe: 'The more we win, the more he wants to stay'

accreditation
Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Madosh Tambwe. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
Madosh Tambwe. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)
  • Jake White is still holding onto hope that they can entice their in-form wing terrier Madosh Tambwe.
  • The former Sharks and Lions wing has been linked with a move to France, while the Bulls are reportedly courting Sbu Nkosi.
  • The 24-year-old scored again in the Bulls' 34-16 win over Irish club Ulster, his fifth touchdown of the season.

Chances are slimming, but Bulls director of rugby Jake White is still hoping to hold onto in-form win Madosh Tambwe, who has been linked with a move to France.

Tambwe scored a sensational try, his fifth of the United Rugby Championship (URC) when the Bulls beat Ulster 34-16 at Loftus on Saturday.

He might have had two had he not been turned over on the try line early after the second-half restart.

AS IT HAPPENED | URC: Bulls 34-16

His contribution to the Bulls cause, who are now on a five-match winning streak, has been noticeable.

Links have also grown that he could be up for a Springbok call-up, although there isn't clarity about his ability to play for South Africa as a Democratic Republic of Congo-born rugby player.

"I think the more we win, the more he probably wants to stay, which is fantastic," said White after his team's stellar win.

"He's playing phenomenal rugby, and I think he has a desire to be a Springbok.

"But it is what it is. We'd obviously like to keep him, and we've been negotiating. But if he has committed (to the move), then we're going to lose him."

Alongside captain Marcell Coetzee, who is banging on the door of a Bok recall, and hooker Johan Grobbelaar, who was in the national squad last year, Tambwe has been one of the in-form Bulls players of late.

Fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse, who created the Tambwe score and ran more than 60m to score an intercept try of his own against Ulster, has also played delectable rugby.

VIEW LOG | United Rugby Championship

White is hoping to get the best out of the Kinshasa killer finisher if Tambwe decides to call time on his brief Bulls career.

"He's a very good case for me in that he came here from the Sharks. He wasn't a starter there and was kept out.

"All of a sudden, people are talking about him. The team enjoys having him around, and he gives us confidence because he can finish.

"I'm just hoping, if he's going to leave, then we get the best out of him in the next couple of months before he heads off," White said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ulsterbullsurcunited rugby championhshipmadosh tambwerugby
Fixtures
Sat 02 Apr 22 18:15 PM (SAST)
Stormers
Ospreys
DHL Stadium
Sat 02 Apr 22 20:00 PM (SAST)
Munster Rugby
Leinster Rugby
Thomond Park
Sat 02 Apr 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Scarlets
Cardiff Rugby
Parc y Scarlets
View More
Results
Sat 02 Apr 22
Lions 15
Edinburgh Rugby 9
Sat 02 Apr 22
Bulls 34
Ulster Rugby 16
Sat 02 Apr 22
Benetton Rugby 17
Connacht Rugby 21
View More
Logs
Team
P
W
PTS
1. Leinster Rugby
13
10
50
2. Ulster Rugby
14
10
50
3. Munster Rugby
14
9
47
4. Glasgow Warriors
14
9
45
(P)Played (W)Won (PTS)Points
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo