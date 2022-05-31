Bulls' URC home flakiness against SA teams piques Du Toit's interest ahead of playoff

The Bulls are an imposing outfit at home, but the Sharks found a way to beat them at Loftus Versfeld in the United Rugby Championship.

The teams meet at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon in the tournament's second quarter-final.

The Bulls are a difficult prospect to handle in playoff games at home, but will be under pressure to deliver.

The Bulls may have lost seven United Rugby Championship matches this season, but it's the two defeats at Loftus Versfeld that have piqued Thomas du Toit's interest.

One of those defeats was against the Sharks on 12 February as the Loftus Versfeld fortress wasn't as impregnable as the Bulls thought it could be.

With the Sharks heading up the N3 and N1 for their URC quarter-final clash against the Bulls on Saturday, Du Toit had every reason to be cautiously confident.

The past has shown that what happens at Loftus Versfeld in round-robin matches has no bearing in what happens in playoff games.

Du Toit said the Bulls remain favourites at Loftus despite their iffy form against SA teams at their Sunnyside jaunt.

"It gives a certain level of confidence going there and while altitude makes a difference, we've overcome it before," Du Toit said.

"It does bring confidence to our game, but not overconfidence because it's still very difficult to win at altitude.

"They may be favourites because of the game taking place at Loftus Versfeld and 80 percent of the people there will be Bulls supporters.

"It's a difficult task going to Loftus and it must not be underestimated. However, we do have a bit of confidence going there."

With the Sharks fluffing their lines against Ulster, they had to settle for an away playoff, something that consistently didn't work for them in the Super Rugby playoffs.

They did win one Super Rugby playoff in Cape Town in 2012 against the Stormers, but lost one against the Lions in controversial circumstances five years later.

Du Toit though, was happier to be in SA than be in Europe, but he recognised that winning in Pretoria was far from straight-forward.

"The reality is that this is the next best option for us, with the best one being the option to play a home quarter-final," Du Toit said.

"The next best option is to stay in South Africa as it is easier to travel and to adjust. However, it's still a day of travel that we need to undertake.

"However, it's the next best option."

Whether the Sharks can deal with the pressure of a playoff will remain to be seen. Du Toit said they, as players, live for pressure moments.

"One would be lying if they said there wasn't a certain level of pressure exerted by oneself, especially ahead of a playoff game," Du Toit said.

"It's also good to have a certain level of pressure heading into a game like Saturday's. As South Africans, when our backs are against the wall, we only know one way and it’s to fight.

"It's a good place to be in. There is pressure, but we live for these moments."



