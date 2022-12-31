Bulls, White take lessons in art of refereeing communication after Sharks drubbing

The Bulls were reminded of the value of an experienced captain in their defeat to the Sharks.

While Siya Kolisi and co were vocal in dealing with referee Marius van der Westhuizen, the Bulls were perhaps too muted.

And, as Jake White admits, such nuance really does matter in the modern game.

A grizzled skipper truly does make a difference.

That's the harsh, frustrating lesson that the Bulls were reminded of following a humbling 47-20 loss to a canny Sharks outfit in Saturday's New Year's URC derby at Kings Park.

On an evening where referee Marius van der Westhuizen again raised eyebrows with his officiating, it was noticeable how the Sharks' leadership corps - led by Siya Kolisi - turned the tide from an iffy start by not only rolling up their socks, but also becoming distinctly vocal in their communication with him.

By contrast, the Bulls' rookie skipper Ruan Nortje and his young lieutenants still have to find their proverbial voice in this regard.

Whether Kolisi and co's "chats" go against the ethos of what refereeing really should be about is irrelevant - it's a reality.

"You saw it. I didn't say it. But that's how it works," said Jake White, the Bulls' director of rugby.

"We probably had the rub of the green when we had Duane Vermeulen captaining our team when we won two titles a few years ago. That's what happens. You have an older, wiser and perhaps even more respected captain within your ranks and then you start getting one or two calls that would go against you going for you suddenly."

With Marcell Coetzee currently on a sabbatical in Japan, White has decided to use his temporary absence as an opportunity to cultivate a leadership group that could in a few years time possess the same street-smarts as a Kolisi and Vermeulen.

But there will be "painful" experiences along the way

"It's part of the learning process. You can't fast forward is, it's not like my players are going to wake up tomorrow morning and be way older. There needs to be time on the clock. It's painful to go through this, but I'm confident we'll get it right. This is a great group of players who work really hard and they also take it hard when they lose like this," said White.

Regardless of how much the man with the whistle's own interpretation played a role, the Bulls mentor admitted that the Bulls' penalty count of 20 was a major handicap.

"At times you must give credit, [Durban] is a tough place to play. Once the Sharks play their power game, get in the 22 and use their forwards, they can score against anybody.

"It was difficult for us to stop them, even more, difficult to stop them with 13 men on the field. We fought bravely but we cannot make up things, it will not get easier but we just got to make sure we get things right."

White also, at least publicly, aired no complaint with Van der Westhuizen.