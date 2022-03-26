Burger's big day out: It was my best game for the Lions

Lions centre and captain Burger Odendaal said he may have played his best game for the Lions on Friday evening.

They blasted the Ospreys 45-15 in their United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park, with the success being their third consecutive home win.

The Lions are on an upward trajectory, but one that'll be tested as the tournament wears on.

Odendaal, who will be heading to Wasps, didn't score a try-out of the seven the hosts ran past the Men in Black in their United Rugby Championship clash, but kept on asking questions of the defence throughout the game.

The visitors also chose to attack the 10 or the 13 channels, something that allowed the Lions to defend easier than expected.

Odendaal lived in the moment, but knew they'd have to prepare for next week's home challenge against Edinburgh. "It probably was my best game in a Lions jersey, but I won't linger on it for too long," Odendaal said.

"There's the saying that you're only as good as your last game because there's a new challenge next week.

"I told the guys it's nice to have the Saturday and the Sunday off, so we'll enjoy the win and start again on Monday."

None of the seven tries the Lions scored went to Wandisile Simelane, but Odendaal said the aim was to create space for Edwill van der Merwe and Sibahle 'Rabz' Maxwane.

The wingers scored at opposite ends of the game, with the other tries going to Manuel Rass, a brace for Morne van den Berg and Francke Horn.

Odendaal said they needed to create space for their outside backs to thrive, which is what they did on a cold, but a lung-busting night for the visitors.

"I think he got a bit loose on the field because there was a lot of space, especially on the outside," Odendaal said.

"We actually challenged ourselves to create space on the outside for Rabz and Edwill with the fullback or just spread to them.

"I think it worked for us, and we capitalised on their mistakes. I think the display was awesome, and it was clinical."