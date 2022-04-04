Can they do it? Jake rates Bulls’ title chances: 'The players have belief now'

Jake White said there is a growing belief inside the Bulls' changing room that they could pull off a championship charge to the title.

The Bulls beat Ulster 34-16 in what White described as a Test match-like contest against the Irish giants.

They next face off against the Stormers, who top the SA conference and have similar aspirations in the inaugural URC.

Jake White didn't want to give too much away but after beating Ulster convincingly in a game he likened to a Test match, but the Bulls director of rugby says there is growing belief inside their changing room that they could compete for the title.



The Bulls are on a five-match United Rugby Championship (URC) winning run after beating Irish giants Ulster, Dragons, Scarlets, Munster and Zebre at Loftus since losing to the Sharks at home in the middle of February.

They are now second in the South African conference, a point behind the Stormers, whom they meet at Cape Town Stadium this weekend. Overall, the Bulls are seventh in the standings with 42 points.

Rob Houwing | Manie the Bok? Electric pivot's claims are soaring

White was asked if his younger players possessed the belief to win the inaugural URC after their four-try 34-16 win last Saturday.

"I'd like to believe, yes, the youngsters have the belief to go and win the competition. That's what coaches want," he said.

"You want the players to get into the changeroom and feel a sense of achievement. When a guy like Ruan Nortje gets Man-of-the-Match, and he's playing at that level - he's playing against Iain Henderson, who is a British Lion - he's going to take confidence from that.

"I've got to stress, but we're far from where we need to be. To win this competition is tough.

"Leinster have done it, and they've got an incredible squad. It has been five great wins, but we must keep our feet on the ground.

"This (Ulster victory) is probably the biggest win we've had this year because we lost twice to two other Irish sides. We beat Munster, and now we've beaten Ulster, and the two are in the top three.

"It's important that there's a kickstart now towards where we want to be. We can enjoy this, but we've got the Stormers away, who beat us at home.

"They also beat Ulster, so we're going to have to make sure that we're good enough."

Herman Mostert | 5 talking points: United Rugby Championship - Round 15



The Bulls would need a fourth-place finish or better to force a home quarterfinal, and they currently trail fourth-placed Munster by five points with a match in hand after 14 matches. There are 18 matches in the round-robin stage, so time is not on their side.

However, the Bulls showed they are capable of coming from behind when they overhauled a 9-3 deficit to put four tries to one in the second half against the Ulstermen.

"My message at half-time was it was going to be like a Test match - there's no doubt in my mind," said White.

"The style they play, this Ulster team is well-coached, well-drilled, they don't give you anything, they strangle you.

"And, with respect to all the other teams, we probably got a good start in the other games, [and] always felt like we were going to win.

"But if you go into the changeroom 9-3 down, as a coach, you've got to find positives for the players to believe, so it's a turning point in that I think the players have belief now.

"It's 80 minutes of rugby; it's understanding what you can do as a team. You're not always going to get it right in the beginning; you have to sometimes believe in the way you want to play.

"That's what I was happy about. We scored four tries in the second half."

VIEW LOG | United Rugby Championship