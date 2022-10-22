Cardiff end Stormers unbeaten winning record in rainy thriller

The Stormers suffered their first United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat in 15 games against Cardiff at a wet and rainy Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday evening.



The home side beat the defending URC champions 30-24 after drawing 14-14 at half-time.

RECAP | United Rugby Championship - Cardiff Rugby v Stormers

The Stormers drew 16-16 against the Ospreys last weekend and hoped to seal a win before returning home.

However, the rain and strong winds pelted down as Rhys Priestland's boot was the difference in a thrilling encounter in Cardiff.

The home side scored two tries through Theo Cabango and Jason Harries as Priestland landed a conversion and six penalties.

Meanwhile, the Stormers replied with four tries through Leolin Zas, Junior Pokomela and a brace by Nama Xaba.

Manie Libbok landed two conversions and a penalty as soft mistakes caused the reigning champions Stormers to lose their 15-game winning streak in the URC.

With the win, Cardiff has moved up to 6th and the Stormers - who grabbed two points - move to fourth in the standings.

Next weekend's URC action sees the Stormers travel back home to battle the Lions at Ellis Park (Saturday, 29 October - 16:00) while Cardiff host Scarlets (Sunday, 30 October - 17:00 SA time).

Scorers:

Cardiff Rugby 30 (14)

Tries: Theo Cabango, Jason Harries

Conversion: Rhys Priestland

Penalties: Priestland (6)

Stormers 24 (14)

Tries: Nama Xaba (2), Leolin Zas, Junior Pokomela

Conversions: Manie Libbok (2)