1h ago

add bookmark

Cardiff end Stormers unbeaten winning record in rainy thriller

accreditation
Compiled by Lynn Butler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Stormers' Nama Xaba
Stormers' Nama Xaba
Chris Fairweather/Gallo Images

The Stormers suffered their first United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat in 15 games against Cardiff at a wet and rainy Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday evening.

The home side beat the defending URC champions 30-24 after drawing 14-14 at half-time.

RECAP | United Rugby Championship - Cardiff Rugby v Stormers

The Stormers drew 16-16 against the Ospreys last weekend and hoped to seal a win before returning home.

However, the rain and strong winds pelted down as Rhys Priestland's boot was the difference in a thrilling encounter in Cardiff.

The home side scored two tries through Theo Cabango and Jason Harries as Priestland landed a conversion and six penalties.

Meanwhile, the Stormers replied with four tries through Leolin Zas, Junior Pokomela and a brace by Nama Xaba.

Manie Libbok landed two conversions and a penalty as soft mistakes caused the reigning champions Stormers to lose their 15-game winning streak in the URC.

With the win, Cardiff has moved up to 6th and the Stormers - who grabbed two points - move to fourth in the standings.

Next weekend's URC action sees the Stormers travel back home to battle the Lions at Ellis Park (Saturday, 29 October - 16:00) while Cardiff host Scarlets (Sunday, 30 October - 17:00 SA time).

Scorers:

Cardiff Rugby 30 (14)

Tries: Theo Cabango, Jason Harries

Conversion: Rhys Priestland

Penalties: Priestland (6)

Stormers 24 (14)

Tries: Nama Xaba (2), Leolin Zas, Junior Pokomela

Conversions: Manie Libbok (2)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stormersurcunited rugby championshipnama xabarugby
Fixtures
Sun 23 Oct 22 16:00 PM (SAST)
Dragons
Dragons
Ospreys
Ospreys
Rodney Parade
SuperSport
Fri 28 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Llanelli Scarlets
Llanelli Scarlets
Leinster
Leinster
Parc y Scarlets, TBC
SuperSport
Fri 28 Oct 22 20:35 PM (SAST)
Glasgow Warriors
Glasgow Warriors
Benetton Rugby
Benetton Rugby
Scotstoun Stadium, TBC
SuperSport
View More
Results
Sat 22 Oct 22
Cardiff Rugby
Cardiff Rugby 30
Stormers
Stormers 24
Sat 22 Oct 22
Leinster
Leinster 27
Munster
Munster 13
Sat 22 Oct 22
Zebre
Zebre 19
Edinburgh
Edinburgh 38
View More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo