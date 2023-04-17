'Cash' warns Bulls of Dublin's 'Crusaders': Enviable depth, quality of Leinster outfit praised

Lions coach Ivan 'Cash' van Rooyen said Leinster are a prototype of New Zealand's Crusaders.

The Lions lost to a second-string Leinster side at Ellis Park on Saturday, despite leading for most of the game.

The Bulls face Leinster at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday to close out their regular season in the United Rugby Championship.

Lions coach Ivan "Cash" van Rooyen issued a not-so-subtle warning to the Bulls about the Leinster threat they need to quell at Loftus on Saturday.

The Bulls, who upset Leinster at home in one of last season's URC semi-finals, will know everything about beating the Dublin-based side.

Except, the difference is that this season's Leinster side isn't just unbeaten, but has depth so enviable, not even grass can be greener with jealousy.

The Lions experienced first-hand Leinster's quality in depth at Ellis Park on Saturday when they let slip a 26-14 half-time lead, then a 36-24 buffer with a two-man benefit to lose 36-39 in the end.

The Bulls had played the earlier game in the first of two Highveld double headers in which they belted Zebre 78-12, a win that saw the Bulls end an irritating losing streak.

This weekend Loftus Versfeld hosts the second URC double header on the Highveld, with the Lions taking their turn at Zebre and the Bulls meeting log leaders Leinster.

Van Rooyen said Leo Cullen's side is cut from the Crusaders' cloth that allows players to blend in seamlessly.

"You can compare them to the Crusaders," Van Rooyen said.

"They had young Sam Prendergast playing in his first game and he's been a superstar with the Irish Under-20 team.

"It doesn't matter whom they seem to pick, but their system seems to flow with so much cohesiveness, rugby intellectual property, and game understanding.

"It doesn't matter whom they pick because the difference in quality is about one to two percent and there's a reason why they haven't lost a game this season.

"They've got quality all around and it's something inspiring to see when you spend a week there and see how they do things."

Saturday's game was Lions stalwart Jaco Kriel's last home game for the Lions at Ellis Park.

Van Rooyen said a win would have been nice for the team to sign off what has been a difficult season on a high and give Kriel a send-off he deserved.

"I'm feeling sorry for the guys after this season because it's been a long season with a lot of hard work," Van Rooyen said.

"I wanted the guys to win this game for various reasons, one of them to keep us alive in the tournament because the guys worked hard.

"If we weren't good enough to win the game, then the feeling would have been different, but we did more than enough to win.

"It was Jaco Kriel's last home game and 15 years ago, he was a scrawny little flanker running around here, so for him to have a career as he did was amazing."

Kriel is calling time on his rugby career.

The blindside flanker was capped 11 times for the Springboks, part of the 2015 Currie Cup-winning Lions team during the club's revival under coach Johan Ackermann and represented the Joburg team in two Super Rugby finals.

Kriel, who struggled with injury throughout his career, is 33 years old.