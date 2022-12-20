Centre Simelane sees Springbok gateway in switch to 15: 'It'll help me achieve higher honours'

Wandisile Simelane said he saw the switch to fullback from outside centre as a gateway that could unlock Springbok possibilities.

The former Lions prodigy admitted that his favourite position remained outside centre, however, he saw growth at 15.

Simelane also said senior national honours motivated his move up the N1 from the Lions to the Bulls earlier this year.

Bulls talent Wandisile Simelane admitted that his favourite position remained outside centre but he saw the switch to fullback as a gateway that could unlock Springbok possibilities.

Simelane’s coach Jake White said the move was part of his vision for the former Lions centre, which included getting him more rounded skills in different positions.

The 24-year-old has pitched up at wing as well in his spell in Pretoria since moving to the Bulls from the Lions, where he cut his teeth.

READ | Bosch resurgence looks real ... and Boks may cash in, too

"My number one favourite position will always be centre," said Simelane.

"But I’ll definitely play where the team needs me … whether it’s fullback, wing or outside centre.

"I do believe it could help me achieve higher honours.

"I’ve always played fullback and wing at training or at school, just not at URC or Champions Cup level.

"I always knew I could play 15 or wing and Jake probably knew that. For the first time now, the entire rugby world has seen me playing 15 on more than one occasion.

"It’s not really a positional switch for me; it’s something I’ve known I could play.

"It’s not something that’s bugging me. I’m willing to grow and get better and being able to play 15 and wing puts me in a better position to understand what the guys on my outside need or want from me when I’m playing 13.

"I can only get better from doing this."

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly Rucking with Rob Resident rugby writer Rob Houwing gives you his expert views on what's going on between the poles.

Playing for the Springboks, Simelane said, was also the driving force behind his move from Johannesburg to Pretoria.

The former Jeppe Boys’ High School pupil got as close to the Bok jersey as getting a Springbok "Green and Gold" friendly call-up that was organised in 2020 post-Covid-19 lockdown.

But he's lost ground to the player who replaced his in the Lions No 13 jersey, Henco van Wyk, who was called up to the SA A side in November, where Aphelele Fassi and Gianni Lombard played fullback.

"My ambition will always be to become a Springbok," he said.

"It’s every South African player’s dream to become a Springbok, so that’s my number one goal. I’ve seen the move up to the Bulls as an opportunity for me to grow.

"Jake is a brilliant coach, there’re brilliant players around me, so I’ve just seen positives only and I’m enjoying it so far.

"Day-by-day I’m growing as a player and I’m happy with where I’m at and I’m very excited about what the future holds."

The Bulls return to the United Rugby Championship when they face the Stormers in Cape Town on Friday night (19:15 kick-off).