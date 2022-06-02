Cheetahs included as SA's European ticket confirmed from next season

Five South African teams have been confirmed to play in two European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) competitions from next season, SA Rugby announced on Thursday.

The Cheetahs make a return to European rugby after being jettisoned from the Pro14 in 2020.

They will be joined by the Lions in the Challenge Cup in 2022/23.

It has also been confirmed that the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers will play in the Champions Cup next season after earning their safe passage to the competition by finishing in the top eight of the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season.

This means that the South African teams will now cross swords with the best clubs from England and France, after already successfully integrating with teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales in the URC.

Next year’s EPCR showpiece finals will take place on 19 and 20 May 2023 at Dublin’s famed Aviva Stadium.

"Ever since we’ve made the decision to align with the Northern Hemisphere, our aim was to play in the EPCR competitions. As we’ve seen during the inaugural season of the Vodacom URC, the rugby is of the highest standard and our top players definitely benefited from this move," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"A big word of thanks also to the Toyota Cheetahs for their patience. I’m sure they can’t wait to face international opposition again, and we’re very grateful to have them included in the EPCR."

The announcement comes a day after Bulls chief Edgar Rathbone told reporters the franchises were in the dark about their involvement.

It also comes as three SA teams prepare for their URC quarter-final engagements this weekend.

Roux added:

I firmly believe we are on the right track by playing in these competitions in the Northern Hemisphere, and we certainly can’t wait to get involved in the EPCR competitions as it will only further enhance the local game.

Ross van Reenen, CEO of the Toyota Cheetahs said: "We are very grateful to SA Rugby and all the other stakeholders for getting us the opportunity to play in an international competition again. We know it took a lot of hard work and we are looking forward to playing in the EPCR Challenge Cup next season."

Anthony Lepage, CEO of EPCR, said: "This is a hugely significant step forward in realising our ambitions to grow our tournaments and bring these outstanding competitions to new audience across the globe."

The formats for next season’s Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup will be announced shortly, in conjunction with details of the Pool Draws for both tournaments which will be staged towards the end of the month.