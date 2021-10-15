United Rugby Championship

1h ago

Chris Smith at No 10 for Bulls against Edinburgh, Morne Steyn on bench

Chris Smith. (Photo by Ben Evans/Gallo Images)
Chris Smith will start at flyhalf for the Bulls in Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh.

He replaces the injured Johan Goosen in the only change to the backline that started in the 29019 win over Cardiff. Morne Steyn, who was flown in as flyhalf cover, starts on the bench.

The forward pack sees the return of Lizo Gqoboka and Mornay Smith as the starting props, while captain Marcell Coetzee plays alongside blindside flanker Arno Botha and No 8 Muller Uys in a new loose trio.

"It's been quite an experience for our squad in these past four weeks in the UK, adapting to the United Rugby Championship - new opposition and unfamiliar conditions," Bulls director of rugby Jake White said.

"Edinburgh is a top side that is well-coached, with a number of international players. We expect another challenging encounter against a competitive opposition. We look forward to ending off this tour on a high note."

Saturday's match kicks of at 18:15 (SA time).

Teams:

Edinburgh

TBA

Bulls

15 David Kriel, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Cornal Hendricks, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Muller Uys, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Janko Swanepoel, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Bismarck du Plessis, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Robert Hunt, 19 Walt Steenkamp, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 21 Morne Steyn, 23 Lionel Mapoe

