City of Cape Town to provide free shuttle service for Stormers, Bulls fans for URC final

As the anticipation and excitement ramp up for the United Rugby Championship (URC) final between the Stormers and the Bulls, there was some good news for rugby fans early on Saturday morning.

Former Springbok and Stormers prop and the current deputy mayor of Cape Town, Eddie Andrews, announced on social media that a free MyCiTi Bus service would run from 15:30 till 23:00.

The shuttle service would operate between the Cape Town Civic Centre, Thibault Square and Cape Town stadium MyCiTi stations.

The timetable along the routes is as follows:

15:30 – 17:30 – a bus every 20 minutes

17:30 – 19:30 – a bus every 5 minutes

19:30 – 21:30 – busses on demand

21:30 – 22:30 – a bus every 5 minutes

22:30 – 23:00 - a bus every 10 minutes

With the final sold out, there will be 31 000 fans at Cape Town stadium cheering their teams.

Few will forget the last time the Bulls and the Stormers clashed in a major final in an international competition.

That was the 2010 Super Rugby final played in front of a capacity crowd at Orlando Stadium, with the Bulls running out 25-17 winners.

The URC final kicks off at 19:30.

