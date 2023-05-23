CJ Stander says Italian ref for URC a great call: 'No funny penalties will fly around'

Andrea Piardi, the first Italian referee to take charge of a URC final, comes full circle on Saturday, having made his debut in a match involving Irish heavyweights Munster in 2019.

Munster legend CJ Stander believes his appointment is inspired as Piardi has bided his time and kept improving as arbiter.

He also warns the finalists that Piardi will be "fair" and won't tolerate "nonsense".

Four years ago, Andrea Piardi took a first step to refereeing stardom when he debuted in a PRO14 encounter between Munster and the Southern Kings at Musgrave Park in Cork, a relatively inauspicious occasion that saw a Munster B-team hammer the hapless Eastern Cape franchise 43-0.

On Saturday, the man from Brescia will become the first Italian to take charge of a European rugby final - in this case the URC showpiece match - which will feature the Stormers and, appropriately, selfsame Munster.

Piardi, who is also part of this year's group of officials at the World Cup in France, has certainly bided his time in taking charge of 35 URC and seven EPCR matches previously.

CJ Stander, Munster's SA-born legend who had been on the receiving end of his 'fair' whistle before his retirement, believes the decision could prove to be inspired.

"I think it's a great decision. He's officiated in matches I've been involved in before and he's quite fair," the 51-cap Irish international said on a media call for the URC.

"Being the first Italian to ref a URC final is special, but I suppose one also has to make provision for the possibility that on-field proceedings could go both ways under him."

That, though, is a reservation held by any team against any referee before an occasion of this magnitude, even the most experienced arbiters.

"The pressure won't get to him, of that I'm certain," said Stander.

"He'll get down to business because he's got a big job to do and wants to make his family and himself proud."

Stander also warned the two respective teams that if they were going to ride their luck in certain areas of the game - Bulls mentor Jake White still gets grumpy about the subject when it comes to the Stormers - they will have to do so subtly, because Piardi won't take any prisoners.

"I'm looking forward to him. He's quite strict and doesn't tolerate any nonsense," said Stander.

"I don't think there'll be any funny penalties flying around. He's a great appointment. But look, most of the refs who've officiated in finals are from Ireland so there needed to be neutrality in this case.

"Nonetheless, Andrea is the best referee in Italy. You want guys of that calibre involved in a game like this. It's a great call."



