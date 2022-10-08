'Competitive' Mngomezulu the toast of Stormers' win, Willemse heading home?

Inside centre Sacha Mngomezulu contributed 22 points to the Stormers' bonus-point victory over Zebre in Italy.



Stormers head coach John Dobson complimented the 20-year-old's first URC start, attributing it to a longer season plan.

Dobson also hinted that Springbok Damian Willemse may head home.

"He's integral to the future of this team and this union."



Stormers coach John Dobson had this incisive review of inside centre Sacha Mngomezulu after the 20-year-old contributed 22 points to the Stormers' 37-20 win against Zebre on Saturday.

Mngomezulu was the surprise kicking package on a field which included Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse for the Stormers. Mngomezulu's kick execution was well received after a 100% record from the kicking tee away from home in his first start for the Stormers.

"I thought he was absolutely outstanding today," Dobson enthused. "He's so competitive and he's very special."

"We tried to grow him by giving him the goalkicking responsibility, which I think he did really well."

More than just the score: Five ways News24 Sport is changing the game

Mngomezulu scored a try, slotted all four conversions, and didn't break a sweat with nailing his three penalties.

"Our plan with him is to let him settle at 12 and perhaps long term, he could be one of the better 10s in the country," Dobson said.

The win on Saturday means the Stormers have started their title-defence season on the correct note with three wins from three as Dobson continues to dig into his depth stocks.

"We tried to squeeze a win here because we knew it would be good for the greater growth of the squad; next week, we'd definitely like to see more flow on attack."

"He (Mngomezulu) doesn't have to start all games this season ... if you think about Sacha, he's got exposure at this level and he's confident because it's really an educational journey about playing squads this season. Whether he starts next week, I'm not sure."

"We're not going to be running out with our strongest team this whole season: whether you have Clayton Blommetjies coming back next week and Willemse probably going home ... it's about building capacity and this was a massive step forward.

"The short answer is that he (Mngomezulu) will be involved in all our match-day 23s unless something goes wrong."

Dobson said there were many moving parts to the decision to confer kicking duties to Mngomezulu.

According to Dobson, Libbok has a knee problem that keeps locking up when he kicks. But it all worked out because Willemse was also an insurance policy for kicking duties.

"It was more about protecting Manie and giving Sacha some exposure."

The Stormers are in Wales next and will face Ospreys on Friday.