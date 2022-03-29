United Rugby Championship

CONFIRMED: De Allende leaving Munster, but where will he end up?


Compiled by Craig Taylor
Damian de Allende. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)
  • Munster centre Damian de Allende, who has played for the Stormers and in Japan, is up for grabs next season.
  • Munster confirmed that the World Cup-winning Springbok star will leave the Irish club at the end of the year.
  • De Allende says that he wants to leave Munster with good memories as they lie third on the United Rugby Championship log.

Springbok centre Damian de Allende will leave Munster at the end of the season.

The Irish club broke the news on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

"It has been confirmed that Damian de Allende will depart Munster Rugby at the end of the season with the centre joining a club outside of Europe," said a statement posted on Twitter.

De Allende, formerly of the Stormers, joined the Irish franchise in 2020.

Speaking to Irish media, De Allende said that he would look to move to a club outside of Europe.

"I'm not staying, but it hasn't been confirmed where I'm going. I'm not staying in Europe, so I'm definitely not going to Bath. I haven't spoken to anyone at Bath," said the centre, who has been capped 58 times for the Springboks.

"I really want to leave Munster with great memories I've made already, but some silverware as well."

Where he ends up is anyone's guess at this point.

De Allende has previously played in Japan, which might be an option again.

Perhaps, however, he might return to South Africa, where the Sharks have made several high profile signings, including Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth over the last while.

Munster are currently third on the United Rugby Championship log and will be in action this weekend as they host Leinster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

De Allende will hope to be in action with play scheduled to start at 20:00 SA time.

