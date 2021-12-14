CONFIRMED | Johann van Graan to leave Irish club Munster

South African coach Johann van Graan will depart Munster at the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Irish club confirmed on their website that Van Graan was offered a two-year contract extension but he opted against taking it.

Van Graan, who joined Munster in 2017, will complete his tenure in June 2022.

Recent reports have linked him with a move to English club Bath.

The former Springbok assistant coach commented on his decision in a statement: "While I was at advanced stages in the contract process earlier this year, I took a step back and reconsidered my options, prioritising what's best for my family, myself, and Munster Rugby.

"My family and I settled well into life here, this is our home, and in an ideal world we would love to continue living in Limerick, but I've been looking at the bigger picture.

"After arriving during the 2017/18 season, I am now into my fifth season with this group and in putting Munster first I believe it's the right decision for me to call time on my contribution and step away at the end of this season.

"While we have achieved so much together, and still have over six months of the season remaining, I wanted any uncertainty about my future addressed as early as possible.

"Working with this coaching team, staff, and players we are always striving to do our best for Munster Rugby, and nothing will change on that front.

"It has been an incredible journey and I'm hugely proud of this group for everything we have done to-date knowing there is so much more to come as we move towards the business end of the season."

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan said they were disappointed to see Van Graan leave.

"He will be widely missed after forming such close relationships across the organisation.

"Johann has been a valued addition to the province and integral to all the successes we have achieved over the past four years.

"His hands-on approach and tireless work ethic have ensured the structures are well in place for continued success and we know he will continue to deliver on all fronts for the remainder of the season.

"For now, we are working closely with the IRFU in looking to identify suitable replacements with the confirmed departures of both Johann and Steve (Stephen Larkham) next summer."

Larkham has already announced that he'll move back to Australia to coach the Brumbies.

Munster are sixth on the 16-team United Rugby Championship table, with four wins from five games.